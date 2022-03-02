In mid-2015, the Syrian regime of Bashar Al Assad was close to losing control over the country. Opposition rebels armed with sophisticated weaponry, including anti-aircraft stinger missiles, had taken the major city of Idlib. It seemed Assad’s days were numbered, but then Russia entered the fray.

Within a short period of six months, Russian Su-24 jets had relentlessly bombarded rebel positions in more than 9,000 sorties. The intense air campaign halted sustained rebel gains made since the outbreak of the Syrian civil war in 2011.

But in the ongoing war in Ukraine, the Russian Aerospace Forces (VKS) have almost been missing in the initial stages of the military action, which started on February 24. This has left many analysts and officials questioning if there’s something wrong with one of the world’s most powerful air powers.

“Russia has used (cruise) missiles over the first few days of the conflict. But it has refrained from deploying jet fighters and bombers to strike targets in Ukraine,” says Dr Mauro Gilli, a senior researcher at the Swiss Institute of Technology in Zurich (ETH-Zurich).

“Ukrainian air defences have not been completely neutralised. Ukraine still has degrees of capacity to detect, acquire and engage Russian aircraft in the air,” he tells TRT World.

Russia started its campaign by hitting the Ukrainian air defence network, including early warning radars and surface-to-air missiles (SAMs). That’s expected in a modern conflict.

Yet, the VKS has not deployed its formidable jets, which number in the hundreds and are equipped with cutting edge avionics, as many experts thought it would. The strategy has left Russian ground troops vulnerable to counterattacks as they advance on Kharkiv and other cities.

Ukrainian defence forces claim to have inflicted massive damage on the advancing Russian columns.

For days, videos and pictures have circulated on social media showing empty armoured vehicles and tanks allegedly abandoned by Russian troops as they retreated in the face of stiff Ukrainian resistance.

The visuals indicate the lack of VKS air support. The US Department of Defense made a similar remark, saying that the Ukrainian airspace remains contested.

"They're (VKS) not necessarily willing to take high risks with their own aircraft and their own pilots," a senior US defence official told Reuters.

In an assessment of the VKS operation, RUSI think-tank analyst Justin Bronk pointed out that technical reasons, ranging from lack of precision-guided missiles to untrained pilots, could have slowed the Russian air offence.

Bronk’s article “The Mysterious Case of the Missing Russian Air Force” published on February 28 has been widely circulated on Twitter.

Two experts — Keir Giles of the Conflict Studies Research Centre and Dr Robert Farley of the University of Kentucky — referred TRT World to that article when asked for comments.