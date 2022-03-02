WORLD
Scholz: Iran nuclear deal can't be 'postponed any longer'
"This must not be postponed any longer and cannot be postponed any longer. Now is the time to finally say yes to something that represents a good and reasonable solution," German Chancellor Olaf Scholz says during a visit to Israel.
"What we would like to see is that an agreement is reached in Vienna," Scholz says. / AFP
By Meryem Demirhan
March 2, 2022

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has said that a new Iran nuclear agreement "cannot be postponed any longer", during a visit to Israel which staunchly opposes efforts to forge a deal.

"What we would like to see is that an agreement is reached in Vienna," Scholz told reporters on Wednesday alongside Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, a vocal critic of the international talks in Austria's capital.

"Now is the time to make a decision," Scholz said. 

"This must not be postponed any longer and cannot be postponed any longer. Now is the time to finally say yes to something that represents a good and reasonable solution."

Israel is watching "the talks in Vienna with concern"

Israel is a long-standing critic of the JCPOA, arguing that giving Tehran sanctions relief would boost state revenues.

Bennett on Wednesday reiterated that he was watching "the talks in Vienna with concern".

"The possibility of them negotiating an agreement that will allow Iran to install centrifuges on a large scale within a few years is not acceptable to us," he said, without detailing his source for the substance of the proposed deal.

The Jewish state has maintained that, regardless of any agreement that may be reached in Vienna, it would maintain full freedom to act against its arch enemy Iran.

"We also expect our friends in the world not to put up with a situation of massive installation of centrifuges in two or three years," the premier said.

Talks expected to reach a deal soon

The latest round of negotiations to salvage Iran's 2015 nuclear deal started in late November and the talks are expected to reach a crunch point in the coming days.

The deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), secured sanctions relief for Iran in return for strict curbs on its nuclear programme to prevent it acquiring an atomic weapon, a goal Iran has always denied pursuing.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
