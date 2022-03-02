US television network CBS has sent a letter of apology to Türkiye for falsely identifying Istanbul, the country’s largest city, as part of Greece in a recent report about Russian warships traveling through the Turkish Straits.

“This graphic that incorrectly showed Istanbul as a part of Greece and not Türkiye, was rectified once we were aware of the mistake,” CBS’ administration said in the letter on Wednesday, addressed to the Turkish Communications Directorate.

It added that the channel would review its broadcasting processes in order to prevent such errors in the future.

The news division of CBS, one of the four major US television networks and once home to such revered journalists as Walter Cronkite, has traditionally been its crown jewel.

On Tuesday, Türkiye's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun had protested the network’s error, saying he hoped it was an "honest mistake" and demanding an apology.

"We hereby protest your organisation’s misrepresentation of Türkiye’s borders – which we hope, was an honest mistake – officially and unequivocally," he had written in a letter.

"We expect your organisation to take necessary measures in order to prevent a similar mistake from being made in the future and to refrain from taking any steps that could challenge our county’s territorial integrity as well as an apology regarding yesterday’s events.”

In recent years Türkiye has resisted Greek encroachment on its territory in the Aegean, and the government is quick to react against any map seen to rob it of any of its rightful dominion.

