With the election of President Joe Biden's administration in the US and the continued American pivot to Asia, regional dynamics in the Middle East have entered a new phase. All states are adjusting their policies to this new reality, but Iran, in particular, hopes to use this next period to expand its regional zone of influence. While regional states are entering new alliances to limit Iran, Türkiye in particular may enter a new phase of competition with the Islamic Republic.

The Obama administration’s Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) paved the way for further Iranian aggression in the Middle East. It was Saudi Arabia that tried to confront Iran, engaging in several proxy wars with the Islamic Republic – eventually losing ground and surrendering its influence in the region. Stuck in Yemen for years, Saudi Arabia no longer has meaningful tools to limit Iran in Syria and Iraq.

However, the election of Donald Trump, who exited the nuclear deal and pursued a “maximum pressure” campaign on Iran, gave Arab countries in the Middle East a period of reprieve from worrying about Tehran’s reach. Some Arab states concentrated on limiting Türkiye instead, as they perceived Turkish influence on the Arab world as a direct threat to regime survival.

Iran, on the other hand, played the long game. As the US increasingly turns its focus to China and Russia, Iran is anticipating an opportunity to consolidate its gains and increase its regional leverage.

Warning shots

In January, Iranian-backed Houthi and other militias targeted the UAE with drones and missiles, signalling Iranian capabilities to target the oil-rich Arab states. It was a warning shot clearly received in the Gulf nation. If Iran successfully negotiates a new nuclear deal and is relieved of economic sanctions, Tehran will be able to continue its policies of regional aggression via local proxies.

Cognizant of this new reality, the UAE is trying hard not only to normalise relations with Türkiye but also to evolve it into a strategic partnership for its national security and economic interests. Years of rivalry with Ankara have taught Abu Dhabi of the former’s capabilities, and it appears that it now wants Türkiye by its side.

Israel, too, appears to accept that it needs Türkiye. The recent normalisation of relations between Ankara and Tel Aviv will further expand the emerging alliance in the Middle East to contain Iran. The expectation of a more aggressive Iran – one could say – may have been a catalyst for the rapprochement of Israel and the UAE with Türkiye.

The importance of local partners