The US nuclear power industry is lobbying the White House to allow uranium imports from Russia to continue despite the escalating conflict in Ukraine, with cheap supplies of the fuel seen as key to keeping American electricity prices low, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

The National Energy Institute (NEI), a trade group of US nuclear power generation companies including Duke Energy Corp and Exelon Corp, is lobbying the White House to keep the exemption on uranium imports from Russia, the sources told Reuters news agency.

The NEI lobbying aims to ensure that uranium is not caught up in any future energy-related sanctions, especially as calls intensify to sanction Russian crude oil sales, the sources said.

"The (US nuclear power) industry is just addicted to cheap Russian uranium," said one of the sources, who declined to be named, citing the sensitivity of the situation.

Duke and Exelon, two of the largest US utilities, could not immediately be reached for comment.

The United States relies on Russia and its allies Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan for roughly half of the uranium powering its nuclear plants –– about 22.8 million pounds (10.3 million kg) in 2020 –– which in turn produce about 20 percent of US electricity, according to the US Energy Information Administration and the World Nuclear Association.

Washington and its allies have imposed a series of sanctions on Moscow in the past week as Russian forces pushed deeper into neighbouring Ukraine, though the sanctions exempt uranium sales and related financial transactions.

US working on keeping energy costs low

Washington-based NEI said that it supports a diversity of uranium supply, including the development of US facilities to produce and process the fuel.

"While Russia is a significant global supplier of commercial nuclear fuel, US utilities contract with a worldwide network of companies and countries for their fuel requirements to mitigate the risks of potential disruption," said Nima Ashkeboussi, NEI's senior director of fuel and radiation safety.

The Biden administration has said it is working to keep American energy costs low.