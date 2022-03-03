Wednesday, March 2, 2022

Ukraine says Kherson battle still being waged

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office has said fighting is still occurring around the port city of Kherson, which Russian officials have said is in their "complete control."

Zelenskyy's office told The Associated Press that it could not comment on the situation there while the battle was still being waged.

But the mayor of Kherson, Igor Kolykhaev, said Russian soldiers were in the city and came to the city administration building. He said he asked them not to shoot civilians and to allow them to gather up the bodies from the streets.

"I simply asked them not to shoot at people," Mayor Igor Kolykhaev said in a statement. "We don’t have any Ukrainian forces in the city, only civilians and people here who want to LIVE."

Kherson, a city of 300,000, is strategically located on the banks of the Dnieper River near where it flows into the Black Sea. If Russian troops take the city, they could unblock a water canal and restore water supplies to the Crimean Peninsula.

The battle in the Kherson region began last Thursday, the first day of the invasion, and by the next day, the Russian forces were able to take a bridge that connects the city with the territory on the western bank.

Zelensky also said his country had thwarted Russia's "sneaky" plans, saying he was proud of the "heroic" resistance to Moscow's invasion.

"We are a nation that broke the enemy's plans in a week. Plans written for years: sneaky, full of hatred for our country, our people," Zelenskyy said in a video posted on Telegram.

Zelenskyy didn't comment on whether the Russians have seized several cities, including Kherson.

"If they went somewhere, then only temporarily. We’ll drive them out," he said. He said the fighting is taking a toll on the morale of Russian soldiers, who "go into grocery stores and try to find something to eat."

"These are not warriors of a superpower," he said. "These are confused children who have been used."

He said the Russian death toll has reached about 9,000.

"Ukraine doesn’t want to be covered in bodies of soldiers," he said. "Go home."

ICC to start 'active' probe into war crimes in Ukraine

The International Criminal Court's prosecutor has opened an investigation into possible war crimes, crimes against humanity, or genocide in Ukraine dating back to 2013, but also covering the conflict sparked by Russia's invasion.

Prosecutor Karim Khan said he launched the probe after 39 of the court's member states requested an investigation, a process known as a referral.

"These referrals enable my Office to proceed with opening an investigation into the Situation in Ukraine from 21 November 2013 onwards, thereby encompassing within its scope any past and present allegations of war crimes, crimes against humanity or genocide committed on any part of the territory of Ukraine by any person," Khan said in a statement.

"Our work in the collection of evidence has now commenced," he added.

Mayor of Ukraine's Kherson city says Russian troops in streets

The mayor of the Ukrainian city of Kherson, Igor Kolykhayev has said Russian troops were in the streets and had forced their way into the city council building.

Ukraine's government had earlier played down reports that Kherson had fallen into Russian hands, which would be the first sizeable city to do so since the invasion began last week.

Kolykhayev urged Russian soldiers not to shoot at civilians and publicly called on civilians to walk through the streets only in daylight and in ones and twos.

"We do not have the Armed Forces in the city, only civilians and people who want to LIVE here!" he said in a statement.

A Russian official said troops have taken the Ukrainian port city of Kherson.

The city is under Russian soldiers' "complete control," Defence Ministry spokesperson Igor Konashenkov said.

He said that the city's civilian infrastructure, essential facilities and transport are operating as usual and that there are no shortages of food or essential goods.

Konashenkov said talks between the Russian commanders, city administrations and regional authorities on how to maintain order in the city were under way.

US slams Russia's nuclear saber-rattling as 'height of irresponsibility'

Top US diplomat Antony Blinken has called President Vladimir Putin's "provocative" nuclear rhetoric "the height of irresponsibility", days after the Russian leader put his strategic forces on alert after invading Ukraine.

"It's dangerous. It adds to the risk of miscalculation. It needs to be avoided," Blinken told a press briefing in Washington.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said meanwhile that the United States had postponed a planned test launch of a ballistic missile so as not to exacerbate tensions.

"In an effort to demonstrate that we have no intention in engaging in any actions that can be misunderstood or misconstrued, the secretary of defence has directed that our Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile test launch scheduled for this week be postponed," Kirby said.

"We did not take this decision lightly, but instead to demonstrate that we are a responsible nuclear power," he said.

"We recognise at this moment of tension how critical it is that both the United States and Russia bear in mind the risk of miscalculation and take steps to reduce those risks."

Moscow: 498 Russian troops killed in Ukraine

The spokesperson of the Russian Defence Ministry has said 498 Russian troops have been killed in Ukraine and 1,597 more sustained wounds.

Ukraine maintains the number is far higher, with a military adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy putting the figure at 7,000.

But Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov rejected reports about “incalculable losses” of the Russians as “disinformation”.

He assured that families of those killed are receiving all necessary assistance.

Moscow had previously admitted to losses but without giving any numbers.

Konashenkov also said neither conscripts, nor cadets have been involved in the operation in Ukraine, dismissing media reports alleging otherwise.

Konashenkov said more than 2,870 Ukrainian troops have been killed and some 3,700 more sustained injuries, while 572 others have been captured by the Russians.

UNGA 'demands' Russia withdraw from Ukraine

The UN General Assembly has overwhelmingly adopted a resolution that "demands" Russia "immediately" withdraw from Ukraine.

After more than two days of debate, 141 out of 193 member states voted for the non-binding resolution.

China was among the 35 countries which abstained, while just five — Eritrea, North Korea, Syria, Belarus and of course Russia — voted against it.

The resolution "deplores" the invasion of Ukraine "in the strongest terms" and condemns President Vladimir Putin's decision to put his nuclear forces on alert.

It is seen as a powerful rebuke of Moscow by the global body charged with peace and security.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the General Assembly's message was "loud and clear."

"As bad as the situation is for the people in Ukraine right now, it threatens to get much, much worse. The ticking clock is a time bomb."

Ceasefire talks at Belarus-Poland border on Thursday

Russia and Ukraine will discuss a ceasefire at upcoming talks on the border between Poland and Belarus, Moscow's chief negotiator has said.

"The Ukrainian delegation has already left Kiev. We expect them to be here tomorrow morning," Vladimir Medinsky said on Wednesday.

The Ukrainian presidency confirmed its delegation was "on its way" to the venue of the talks.

Four Russian fighter jets 'violate Swedish airspace'

The Swedish Armed Forces have said four Russian fighter jets had entered Sweden's air space to the east of the island of Gotland in the Baltic Sea.

"Against the background of the current situation we are taking the incident very seriously," Chief of Sweden's Air Force Carl-Johan Edstrom said in a statement.

It added that the "violation" was brief but that Swedish jets had been scrambled to document the incursion.

Ukraine says 21 killed in attack on Kharkiv

A Ukrainian official has said the advance of Russian troops in Kharkiv has been stopped, but that Russians have responded by shelling the city with heavy rocket launchers and air attacks.

“Kharkiv today is the Stalingrad of the 21st century,” said Oleksiy Arestovich, an adviser to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Oleg Sinehubov, head of the Kharkiv regional administration, said over the past 24 hours 21 people were killed and at least 112 were injured by Russians.

Russia 'more aggressive' in targeting infrastructure in Kiev

Russian forces appear to have become more aggressive in their targeting of infrastructure inside Kiev, which has seen an increase of missiles and artillery strikes, a senior US official has said.

"We've observed, certainly as you have all observed, an increase in missiles and artillery that (is) targeting the city and this (increasing) aggressiveness in terms of just the iron that they're lobbing into the city," the official said.

The official said 450 missiles had been launched against Ukrainian targets over the past seven days by Russian forces.

US envoy to UN says Russia moving cluster munitions

The United States ambassador to the United Nations has accused Russia of moving cluster munitions and other arms banned under the Geneva Convention into Ukraine.

"It appears Russia is preparing to increase the brutality of its campaign against Ukraine," Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the United Nations General Assembly.

"We have seen videos of Russian forces moving exceptionally lethal weaponry into Ukraine, which has no place on the battlefield."

"That includes cluster munitions and vacuum bombs — which are banned under the Geneva Convention."

Meanwhile, Ukraine's ambassador to the United Nations accused Russia of seeking to commit genocide in his country.

"They have come to deprive Ukraine of the very right to exist," Sergiy Kyslytsya told the Assembly ahead of a vote on a resolution demanding Russia withdraw its forces.

Dozens detained at anti-war rallies in Russia

Dozens of anti-war demonstrators have been detained in Moscow and Saint Petersburg after jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny called on Russians to protest President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

Police in Putin's hometown of Saint Petersburg violently dispersed protesters and detained around 100 people, an AFP journalist at the scene said.

In Moscow, law enforcement closed off Red Square near the Kremlin and detained at least seven people who gathered while loudspeakers warned people from convening.

The demonstrations came hours after Navalny called for daily rallies against the military assault, saying Russia should not be a "nation of frightened cowards" and calling Putin "an insane little tsar".

Putin speaks by phone with India's Modi

Russian President Vladimir Putin has spoken by phone with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, TASS news agency quoted the Kremlin as saying.

They discussed the evacuation of Indian citizens from Ukraine.

India joined China and the United Arab Emirates last week in abstaining on a draft UN Security Council resolution, vetoed by Russia, that would have deplored its actions in Ukraine.

Putin, Israel's Bennett discuss Ukraine: Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett have discussed Moscow's military operation in Ukraine in a phone call initiated by the Israeli side, the Kremlin said.

Putin told Bennett that taking into account Moscow's security interests was among the key conditions for settling the conflict, the Kremlin said.

The two leaders agreed to continue personal contacts.

US task force to pursue 'corrupt Russian oligarchs'

US Attorney General Merrick Garland has announced the launch of a multi-agency task force to pursue "corrupt Russian oligarchs" and violators of sanctions imposed on Russia.

"The Justice Department will use all of its authorities to seize the assets of individuals and entities who violate these sanctions," Garland said in a statement announcing the launch of "Task Force KleptoCapture."

"We will leave no stone unturned in our efforts to investigate, arrest, and prosecute those whose criminal acts enable the Russian government to continue this unjust war," Garland said.

The United States has also announced more sanctions, this time targeting Russian ally Belarus and Russia's defence industry.

The White House unveiled "sweeping restrictions on Belarus to choke off its import of technological goods in response to its support" of Russia's war.

It also announced "sanctions that target Russia's defence sector" to "impose significant costs on Russian weapon development and production companies".

Czechs halt visas for Belarusians

The Czech government has said it will stop issuing visas for Belarusians, except in humanitarian cases, over Belarus's involvement in the Ukraine conflict.

"We have taken the same measure concerning visas (for Belarusians) as we had vis-a-vis Russia," Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky told reporters.

The EU and NATO member of 10.7 million people stopped issuing visas for Russians on February 25, a day after Russia had invaded Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Malta has said it will temporarily stop giving citizenship and residency to Russians and Belarusians, suspending the so-called "golden passports" scheme for wealthy investors.

Russia wants list of weapons that can't be deployed in Ukraine

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said Moscow remains committed to the demilitarisation of Ukraine.

"Specific types of strike weapons must be identified which will never be deployed in Ukraine and will not be created," Lavrov said in an interview with Al Jazeera.

Lavrov said Russia recognised President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as Ukraine's leader and welcomed as a "positive step" the fact that Zelenskyy wanted to receive security guarantees.

"Our negotiators are ready for the second round of discussing these guarantees with Ukrainian representatives," he said.

Zelenskyy said in an interview on Tuesday that Russia needed to halt its bombing of Ukraine before further talks could take place. He called for security guarantees, but from NATO and not from Russia.

Nothing off the table: Biden on Russian oil ban

US President Joe Biden has said "nothing is off the table" when asked if the United States would ban Russian oil and gas after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Earlier in the day, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the United States is "very open" to imposing sanctions on Russia's oil and gas industry at a time when global oil prices touched eight-year highs and supply disruptions mounted.

The administration is, however, considering how it could rattle the markets, she said.

Although the United States has not yet targeted Russian oil sales as part of its sweeping economic sanctions following the invasion, US traders have already acted to put such imports on hold, disrupting energy markets.

UN: Nearly 875,000 refugees have fled Ukraine

The number of refugees fleeing the conflict in Ukraine has surged to nearly 875,000, UN figures have showed.

In all, 874,026 people have fled across the country's borders, according to the website of UNHCR, the UN refugee agency.

That marks a huge jump of around 200,000 from the 677,000 announced almost 24 hours earlier by UNHCR chief Filippo Grandi.

UNHCR figures on Wednesday show 454,000 had fled to Poland; 116,000 to Hungary; 79,000 to Moldova; 67,000 to Slovakia; 45,000 to Romania, 43,000 to Russia, and 350 to Belarus.

Meanwhile 70,000 have gone to other European countries.

"There is a clear indication that many more people are on the move," UNHCR, which projects over four million Ukrainian refugees may eventually need help, said.

The UN has launched an emergency appeal for $1.7 billion to provide urgent humanitarian aid to people caught up in the Russian invasion and for the refugees fleeing the violence.

The European Union has said it is ready to financially support Ukrainian refugees and countries hosting them.

Ukraine asks Russian mothers to fetch captured troops

Ukraine has invited mothers of Russian troops captured on the battlefield to come and collect their sons, in an apparent attempt to embarrass Moscow.

"A decision has been taken to hand over captured Russian troops to their mothers if they come to collect them in Ukraine, in Kiev," the defence ministry said in a statement.

Arms control critical: Türkiye at UN

Cooperation in arms control and disarmament has become even more crucial as Europe faces its worst crisis since the Cold War, Türkiye's deputy foreign minister has said.

Speaking on the second day of a meeting of the Geneva-based Conference on Disarmament (CD), which has 65 member states, Sedat Onal reiterated Türkiye's support for Ukraine's "sovereignty, territorial integrity, and political unity".

"We are now facing the worst security crisis in Europe after the Cold War," Onal said. "Agreements and commitments that once contributed to our collective security are being challenged."

He also said that the re-emergence of the use of chemical weapons is a cause for grave concern.

"The Syrian regime has repeatedly used chemical weapons, as confirmed by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons," he added.

War's impact on US economy 'highly uncertain': Fed's Powell

The impact of the Ukraine conflict on the US economy is "highly uncertain," and the central bank will need to adjust quickly to ensure the post-pandemic recovery continues, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has said.

With prices rising at the fastest pace in four decades and oil soaring above $100 a barrel due to the war, the Fed chief repeated that policymakers are ready to raise interest rates to tamp down inflation.

"The near-term effects on the US economy of the invasion of Ukraine, the ongoing war, the sanctions, and of events to come, remain highly uncertain," he said in his semi-annual testimony to Congress.

"We will be monitoring the situation closely."

UN urges countries to open borders to Africans

The UN refugee agency has urged authorities in countries neighbouring Ukraine to open their borders to African citizens amid reports that some were being denied access to safety.

Thousands of African and other foreign nationals, particularly students, have been scrambling to leave Ukraine since Russia's invasion.

Videos and testimonies have been circulating on social media complaining of discrimination against Africans at train stations and border posts.

Buchizya Mseteka, a South Africa-based UNHCR spokesperson, said: "UNHCR is aware and is very concerned about reports of racial profiling, we're aware of many of these reports, we're following up and where possible we've made interventions."

"Our position is that irrespective of nationality and race, people seeking protection should be allowed to seek safety and to leave the country."

India tells citizens to leave Kharkiv

India has asked its nationals to leave Ukraine’s second-largest city of Kharkiv by Wednesday evening, based on information that Indian authorities have received from Russia.

External Affairs Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said Indian nationals have been advised to move to three safe zones some 15 kilometres (9 miles) away.

Bagchi declined to give details about what information New Delhi had received from Russia.

Bagchi also said nearly 17,000 Indian nationals, mostly students, out of an estimated 20,000, have left Ukraine.

Everton scraps agreements with Russian billionaire

English Premier League club Everton have "suspended with immediate effect" sponsorship agreements with several firms in which Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov has a stake.

"The club can confirm that it has suspended with immediate effect all commercial sponsorship arrangements with the Russian companies USM, Megafon and Yota," said an Everton statement.

Uzbek-born Usmanov's USM Holdings sponsors Everton's training ground, with an initial five-year deal announced in 2017.

The 68-year-old Usmanov, an associate of Russian President Vladimir Putin, had already had his assets frozen by the European Union as part of sanctions imposed in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Russian athletes allowed to compete at Winter Paralympics

Russian and Belarusian athletes have been given the all-clear to compete at the upcoming Winter Paralympics, which open this week under the shadow of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has urged sporting federations across the world to exclude athletes from Russia as well as Belarus, which hosted troops before the invasion.

But on Wednesday the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) held a meeting and posted a brief statement saying athletes from the two countries would be allowed to compete as "neutrals".

"They will compete under the Paralympic flag and not be included in the medal table," the committee said.

IPC president Andrew Parsons said: "Unlike their respective governments these athletes and officials are not aggressors."

EU sanctions 22 Belarus officers

The European Union has imposed sanctions on 22 senior Belarusian military officers over Minsk's role in aiding Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The six generals and 16 colonels were added to the EU blacklist because "Belarus is participating in a Russian unprovoked invasion against Ukraine by allowing military aggression from its territory," the official sanction document said.

The blacklist bans travel into the bloc and imposes asset freezes.

The EU has also said it is imposing fresh economic sanctions on Belarus, on top of extra measures announced against the country.

The 27-nation bloc said it was toughening sanctions targeting key sectors of the Belarusian economy, cutting off the country's major export, potash fertiliser, and hitting more key sectors.

Those included wood products, cement, iron and steel and rubber, and tighter curbs on dual-use good that could be used by its military.

Over 2,000 civilians killed: Kiev

The Russian invasion has killed more than 2,000 Ukrainian civilians, Ukraine's emergency service has said.

"Children, women and defence forces are losing their lives every hour," it said in a statement.

It said Russian attacks destroyed hundreds of structures including transport facilities, hospitals, kindergartens and homes.

Kherson has not fallen: Ukraine

An adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said Russia did not capture Kherson, a southern port city that Moscow had earlier said it had seized.

Oleksiy Arestovych said fighting continued for the provincial capital of around a quarter of a million people, which sits at the Dnipro river's exit into the Black Sea.

"The city has not fallen, our side continues to defend," Arestovych told a live briefing broadcast on the website of the president's office. "Fighting in the streets continues."