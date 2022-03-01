Riot police have clashed with anti-vaccination demonstrators outside New Zealand's parliament in Wellington, using pepper spray and making dozens of arrests as they moved to end a long-running protest.

Hundreds of police took to the streets of the capital on Wednesday before dawn in a bid to clear a camp that has clogged roads around parliament for more than three weeks.

Officers with riot shields advanced on protesters yelling "Move, move", pulling down tents and towing vehicles from the area.

Demonstrators who resisted were pepper-sprayed and sporadic fighting erupted as police warned Wellington residents and office workers to steer clear of the area.

Police reported they has seen some protesters armed with pitchforks but said they "gained significant ground" during the operation, which continued into Wednesday morning.

Weeks of protests

The Wellington protest began as a movement against coronavirus vaccine mandates –– inspired by similar protests in the Canadian capital Ottawa.