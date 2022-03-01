TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Erdogan to EU: 'Treat Türkiye like Ukraine' for bloc's membership
Türkiye has been a candidate for EU membership since 1987 but talks have floundered in recent years.
Erdogan to EU: 'Treat Türkiye like Ukraine' for bloc's membership
"Show Türkiye the same sensitivity that we are witnessing towards Ukraine," Turkish President Erdogan says. / AFP
By Meryem Demirhan
March 1, 2022

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called on the European Union to treat his country like it does Ukraine, without waiting for it to be "hit by a war".

"Show Türkiye the same sensitivity that we are witnessing towards Ukraine," Erdogan said at a press conference on Tuesday alongside his Kosovar counterpart Vjosa Osmani-Sadriu at the presidential complex in Ankara.

Türkiye has been a candidate for EU membership since 1987 but talks have floundered in recent years.

"We applaud Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the European Parliament: that's very good," said Erdogan.

"It required a catastrophe for that... Türkiye won't wait for a catastrophe."

Recalling that Türkiye is already a member of NATO, he added: "Why don't you give the military equipment needed by Türkiye?"

READ MORE:Erdogan: EU must act bravely to improve ties with Turkiye

READ MORE:Erdogan to EU: Turkey's ultimate goal is 'full membership' of bloc

RECOMMENDED

Türkiye calls for a ceasefire 

He reiterated his call for a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine as the war continues on its sixth day.

"Our call on both Russia and Ukraine is for them to cease their fire as soon as possible," Erdogan said.

He called on both Moscow and Kiev to "make a good contribution to world peace."

NATO member Türkiye shares a maritime border with Ukraine and Russia. 

Under a 1936 pact, Ankara on Monday said it was closing its Black Sea straits during Russia's invasion of Ukraine, limiting the passage of some Russian ships from the Mediterranean.

READ MORE: Türkiye to use Montreux accord to prevent escalation in Russia-Ukraine war

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Taiwan says Trump-Xi talks will bring stability as Beijing urges caution on arms sales
UNRWA forced to cut services by 20% due to severe lack of funding
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed on battlefield —Zelenskyy
'No politics on sports field' — Pakistan PM says India cricket boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh