Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called on the European Union to treat his country like it does Ukraine, without waiting for it to be "hit by a war".

"Show Türkiye the same sensitivity that we are witnessing towards Ukraine," Erdogan said at a press conference on Tuesday alongside his Kosovar counterpart Vjosa Osmani-Sadriu at the presidential complex in Ankara.

Türkiye has been a candidate for EU membership since 1987 but talks have floundered in recent years.

"We applaud Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the European Parliament: that's very good," said Erdogan.

"It required a catastrophe for that... Türkiye won't wait for a catastrophe."

Recalling that Türkiye is already a member of NATO, he added: "Why don't you give the military equipment needed by Türkiye?"

