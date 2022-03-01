BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Facebook, Instagram globally censoring posts from Russian state media
Following the announcement by YouTube that it would block Russian news channels RT and Sputnik in Europe — the owner of Facebook and Instagram, Meta, imposes restriction on Russian media channels.
Facebook, Instagram globally censoring posts from Russian state media
The company says it has seen a "definitely discernable" degradation of its services in Russia as well. / AP
By Elis Gjevori
March 1, 2022

Meta Platforms is globally demoting content from Russian state-controlled media outlets' Facebook pages and Instagram accounts, as well as posts containing links to those outlets on Facebook.

Meta's head of global affairs Nick Clegg told reporters on Tuesday said the company had also received requests from governments outside of the European Union to block Russian state media.

He said he was not aware of such a request from the United States government.

Tech and social media companies have faced pressure to respond to last Thursday's invasion of Ukraine by Russia, which has led to economic sanctions against Moscow by governments around the world.

Degradation of services in Russia

Clegg said that the company had seen a "definitely discernable" degradation of its services in Russia since authorities there announced they would restrict Meta's platforms.

RECOMMENDED

Video and other multimedia content had particularly been affected, Clegg said.

Meta had been in "protracted discussions" with Russia's communications regulator Roskomnadzor over its new law that requires some foreign internet companies to open offices in Russia, Clegg added. 

He called some of the provisions under the new law "disproportionate."

Meta, along with Twitter and Alphabet's Google, face possible punitive measures in Russia because they have not yet complied.

On Monday, Meta said it would restrict access to Russian state media outlets RT and Sputnik on its platforms across the European Union.

READ MORE: Is Russia losing the information war in Ukraine?

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Taiwan says Trump-Xi talks will bring stability as Beijing urges caution on arms sales
UNRWA forced to cut services by 20% due to severe lack of funding
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed on battlefield —Zelenskyy
'No politics on sports field' — Pakistan PM says India cricket boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh