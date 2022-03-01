While the world’s focus has shifted towards Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, another hot spot, Libya, is facing never-ending political turmoil. Now, the main question is: Who is in power?

Here is a look at what’s happened in the past few days.

Since the postponement of December 24 elections under the UN’s sponsorship, the eastern-based parliament, The House of Representatives (HoR) was quick to further exacerbate the situation when it announced the plans of installing a parallel and rival government led by former interior minister, Fathi Bashagha.

The move was expected to deepen divisions between rival factions in the war-torn country.

On Monday, the head of Libya’s High Council of State (HCS), Khalid Al-Mishri, said the parallel government led by Bashagha is part of warlord Khalifa Haftar and his allies plan to “enter (Tripoli) from the window after failing to enter by force”.

On his Facebook account, Al-Mishri while calling Bashagha as his “brother and friend”, who led “defending the capital” in the past against Haftar’s militias, warned that a new government project will worsen the current political deadlock.

Al-Mishri while describing his vision for the country said only providing a constitutional basis can lead to having elections based on a specified and rapid timeline.

The same day, the HoR due to lack of constituting a quorum failed to convene a session and deliver a vote of confidence for the government of Bashagha while some pro-Bashagha politicians in Tobruk claimed over 100 members were there for the session.

Local media sources reported that the speaker of HoR, the pro-Haftar Aguila Saleh, proposed the voting to take place on phone which is illegal according to Libyan law as it requires physical presence.

Declaring the UN special adviser unwanted

On the other hand, former Libyan Minister of Culture, Habib Al-Amin demanded the departure of Stephanie Williams, the special adviser to the UN Secretary General while accusing Williams of being behind Bashagha's parallel government.