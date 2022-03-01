WORLD
3 MIN READ
Israel’s top court suspends Palestinian evictions from Sheikh Jarrah
The Israeli Supreme Court partially grants Palestinian families' appeal, allowing them to stay in their occupied East Jerusalem homes until a final decision in the ongoing property dispute with an Israeli settler organisation.
Israel’s top court suspends Palestinian evictions from Sheikh Jarrah
More than 200,000 Israeli settlers reside in the occupied east Jerusalem, alongside about 300,000 Palestinians. / AFP
By Elis Gjevori
March 1, 2022

Israel’s Supreme Court has suspended the evictions of four Palestinian families from the occupied east Jerusalem neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah, where they have battled attempts by Jewish settler groups to oust them.

Justice Isaac Amit, in a ruling by a three-judge panel, wrote the families would be recognised as protected tenants and would pay a Jewish settler group a symbolic annual rent of 2,400 shekels (about $740) “until a determination of ... land rights.”

The land rights battle between Jewish settlers and Palestinians in the neighbourhood has sparked clashes and partly fuelled the 11-day war in May between Israel and Palestine.

The Palestinian family received their eviction order in November, with a deadline to vacate by March 1.

A lawyer for the family, Medhat Diba, said the Jerusalem Magistrate’s court agreed to suspend the eviction until it ruled on an appeal launched by the Palestinians.

READ MORE:The Sheikh Jarrah case symobolises the triumph of the Palestinian struggle

RECOMMENDED

'Significant'

The new ruling leaves the final status of the property open to a decision by an office within Israel's Ministry of Justice, Gaal Yanovski, advocacy coordinator at Ir Amim, a group opposed to settlements, said.

Sami Irshid, a lawyer representing the Palestinian families, told AFP the decision was "significant".

"The decision of the Supreme Court today cancels the eviction while the issue of ownership is decided," he said.

More than 200,000 settlers now live in the occupied east Jerusalem, alongside about 300,000 Palestinians. 

The Jewish settlements there are considered illegal under international law.

READ MORE: Israel demolishes Palestinian home in Sheikh Jarrah

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Taiwan says Trump-Xi talks will bring stability as Beijing urges caution on arms sales
UNRWA forced to cut services by 20% due to severe lack of funding
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed on battlefield —Zelenskyy
'No politics on sports field' — Pakistan PM says India cricket boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh