The Russian military campaign in Ukraine has left hundreds of thousands people in the country homeless as they shelter in safe spaces, trying to shield themselves from incoming bombs.

The situation is precarious for all civilians in the warzone, but foreign nationals have to deal with both finding bunkers to stay safe while also trying to keep in touch with their loved ones at home.

An estimated 15,000 Indian nationals find themselves trapped amid the war in the country, many of whom are students that have been holed up in their college basements for the past four days.

Many Indian students are being taken to Ukraine's border with Romania, Hungary and Poland by buses, from where they are being flown home by Air India flights.

Ukrainian authorities have also imposed martial law across the country and the capital Kiev remains closed to commercial air traffic, leaving thousands of foreign nationals stranded.

On Tuesday, one Indian student was killed in the eastern city of Kharkiv as a result of heavy shelling by Russian forces.

TRT World spoke to almost a dozen students and Indian citizens who were either moving to bunkers or taking shelter at other safer places.

Bhawna, 22, who studies medicine in a university in Kropyvnytskyi, is finding it hard to keep her parents calm. “They panicked after seeing a lot of students making appeals on different social media platforms, and I don't know what to tell them,” she told TRT World.

Bhawna is from the Indian capital New Delhi, and studies in central Ukraine which was a target of strikes on Thursday night.

Since the bombardment she is constantly alert and ready to manoeuvre in case of an emergency.

According to 2020 data from the Government of India, there are around 18,000 Indian students studying in various universities in Ukraine. The Ukrainian government estimates that in 2019, there were 80,000 international students in the country; almost a quarter of them — 22.9 percent — are Indians.

“We are expecting the worst but we also feel positive that the Indian embassy is being quite helpful at the moment. They are taking up our emergency calls which is giving us hope,” Bhawna said.

Several cities in Ukraine are experiencing night curfews and everyone including Bhawna have been informed about bunkers/bomb shelters in case of an extreme situation.

“The bunkers are just 5-600 metres from my place and we have already stocked up necessary items,” she said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, while declaring martial law, urged Ukrainians to stay home and not to panic.

“We were told to keep the lights of our rooms off during the night to prevent any possible attack,” Bhawna said.

The Indian Embassy on Thursday advised all Indian nationals in Ukraine to stay at home and to find the nearest bomb shelters if they hear air sirens. In advisories, it warned: “Please be aware of your surroundings, be safe, do not leave your homes unless necessary and carry documents with you at all times.”

Warzone limbo

While many students are optimistic about their safety, many in southern and eastern Ukraine want to be evacuated regardless. They are growing weary and feeling increasingly unsafe while barricading themselves in bomb shelters.

"I have been in a bunker along with 50 other people for the last three days," said Milcah Kandayaray, 25, a student in Odessa. "I had stocked up on food and essentials, but now it has finished."

But it’s not just incoming bombs that people have to fear.