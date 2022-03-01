At least 17 people have been feared dead after a landslide trapped dozens of workers inside a Myanmar jade mine.

The incident came on Monday evening near Hpakant township in northern Kachin state - the same region where a massive landslide in 2020 entombed 300 workers in the country's worst-ever mine disaster.

Pictures of the scene showed the aftermath of the landslide, with a broad swathe of brown earth and rock covering the pockmarked side of a hill.

A local source said "17 bodies were found so far" on Tuesday, but not confirmed officially.

The source added that the mine's owners - Yangon Technical and Trading Co., a firm linked to the country's military which took power last year in a coup that sent the country into turmoil - had so far prevented rescue teams from entering the area.

Local media and sources in the area said that 40 people were buried in the landslide, which struck around 1630 GMT.

Poorly regulated industry