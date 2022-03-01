BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Türkiye's Ayci turns down Air India CEO role in setback for Tata Group
Former Turkish Airlines chairman Ilker Ayci says certain sections in Indian media were attempting to cast doubts on his appointment.
Türkiye's Ayci turns down Air India CEO role in setback for Tata Group
Ayci, 51, was chairman of Turkish Airlines from April 2015 to January 2022. / Reuters
By Alican Tekingunduz
March 1, 2022

Turkish businessman Ilker Ayci has declined an offer to head Air India, the flag carrier airline of India.

The former chairman of Turkish Airlines on Tuesday said he came to the decision due to news carried out against him in the Indian media.

A group close to India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was reportedly objecting to Tata Group's appointment of Ayci as CEO and managing director based on his history of working with the Turkish government.

"Since the announcement of my appointment as of April 1, I have been carefully following news in some sections of the Indian media attempting to color my appointment with undesirable colors," Ayci said in a statement.

"As a business leader who has always prioritised professional credo and more importantly, the happiness and well being of my family above all else, I have come to the conclusion that it would not be a feasible or an honorable decision to accept the position in the shadow of such narrative," he said.

A spokesperson for India's Tata confirmed the development, without sharing further details.

RECOMMENDED

Ayci, 51, was chairman of Turkish Airlines from April 2015 to January 2022.

The move comes as a setback for India's Tata, which will need to restart the search for a CEO to turn around the loss-making carrier. 

While the airline has lucrative landing slots, any new chief faces an uphill task to upgrade Air India's aging fleet and turn around its financials and service levels.

The appointment of a foreign national as CEO of an airline in India requires government clearance before it can proceed.

READ MORE:Turkish Airlines' former chairman to head Air India

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Taiwan says Trump-Xi talks will bring stability as Beijing urges caution on arms sales
UNRWA forced to cut services by 20% due to severe lack of funding
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed on battlefield —Zelenskyy
'No politics on sports field' — Pakistan PM says India cricket boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh