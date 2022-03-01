Turkish businessman Ilker Ayci has declined an offer to head Air India, the flag carrier airline of India.

The former chairman of Turkish Airlines on Tuesday said he came to the decision due to news carried out against him in the Indian media.

A group close to India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was reportedly objecting to Tata Group's appointment of Ayci as CEO and managing director based on his history of working with the Turkish government.

"Since the announcement of my appointment as of April 1, I have been carefully following news in some sections of the Indian media attempting to color my appointment with undesirable colors," Ayci said in a statement.

"As a business leader who has always prioritised professional credo and more importantly, the happiness and well being of my family above all else, I have come to the conclusion that it would not be a feasible or an honorable decision to accept the position in the shadow of such narrative," he said.

A spokesperson for India's Tata confirmed the development, without sharing further details.