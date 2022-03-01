Burkina Faso's junta chief has signed a charter setting a three-year transition period before the country holds elections, just over a month after he led a coup to overthrow the country's elected leader.

"The duration of the transition is set at 36 months from the date of the inauguration of the president," according to the transition charter signed early on Tuesday by Lieutenant-Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba, who replaced former president Roch Marc Christian Kabore in late January.

The transition period is longer than the 30 months proposed by a technical commission set up by the junta at the beginning of last month and by a draft charter discussed for several hours at meetings between the regime and civil groups on Monday and Tuesday.

Those meetings also involved political parties, unions, youth and women, as well as people displaced by the militant attacks that have hit Burkina Faso since 2015.

'Coup belt'