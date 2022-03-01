Tuesday, March 1, 2022

World Bank preparing $3 billion emergency aid package for Ukraine

The World Bank has announced that it is preparing a $3 billion aid package for war-torn Ukraine which will include at least $350 million in immediate funds.

The first tranche of the aid "will be submitted to the Board for approval this week, followed by $200 million in fast-disbursing support for health and education," the World Bank said in a joint statement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The IMF will consider the country's latest request for emergency financing "as early as next week."

The heads of the IMF and the World Bank warned that the war threatened to create "significant spillovers" to other countries.

IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva and World Bank President David Malpass warned that commodity prices were rising, which risked further fueling inflation, and disruptions in financial markets would continue to worsen should the conflict persist.

The leaders said they were deeply shocked and saddened by the war, but did not explicitly mention Russia, which is a shareholder in both institutions.

Russia sees 'no desire' from Ukraine to find legitimate solution

Russia sees "no desire on the part of Ukraine" to try to find a legitimate and balanced solution to the problems between the two countries, Gennady Gatilov, the Russian ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, told Lebanese television in an interview aired on Tuesday.

Gatilov said Russia "supports diplomacy based on respect for the positions of all countries and equality, but for now, we don't see that", the Russian news agency RIA quoted him as saying in the interview.

Russian and Ukrainian negotiators held a first round of talks on Monday following Russia's invasion of its neighbour on February 24, but made no substantial progress, merely agreeing to meet again.

No date was set for a second round.

Gatilov also said the time had come to remove nuclear weapons from Western and Eastern Europe, according to RIA.

Türkiye has no intention of joining sanctions against Russia

Türkiye has no intention of joining in international sanctions against Russia over its war with Ukraine, the Turkish foreign minister has said.

"As a principle, we didn't participate in such sanctions in a general sense. We have no intention of joining in these sanctions, either," Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Turkish TV news channel Haberturk.

Since Russia's war on Ukraine began last Thursday, it has been met by outrage from the international community, with the EU, UK, and US implementing a range of economic sanctions on Russia.

Touching on the Montreux Convention, a 1936 accord on the governing of the Turkish Straits, Cavusoglu said Ankara had sent official notifications about its position on the matter to the countries involved in the war.

He added that Russia had accepted when Türkiye asked Russia to withdraw its request for warships not registered in its Black Sea fleet to pass through Turkish straits.

Earlier, the Turkish president reiterated his call for a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine as the war continues on its sixth day.

"Our call on both Russia and Ukraine is for them to cease their fire as soon as possible," Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a joint press conference alongside his Kosovar counterpart Vjosa Osmani-Sadriu at the presidential complex in Ankara.

Erdogan called on both Moscow and Kiev to "make a good contribution to world peace."

Zelenskyy speaks with Biden

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has spoken with US President Joe Biden about US leadership on sanctions against Russia and defence assistance to Ukraine.

"Just had a conversation with the US President. The American leadership on anti-Russian sanctions and defence assistance to Ukraine was discussed," Zelenskyy said on Twitter.

"We must stop the aggressor as soon as possible," Zelenskyy added.

The White House said the leaders spoke for "just over 30 minutes" during the phone call that came on day six of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Five killed in Kiev TV tower strike: Ukraine

Russian forces have fired at the Kiev TV tower and Ukraine's main Holocaust memorial, among other civilian sites, Ukrainian officials have said.

Ukraine’s State Service for Emergency Situations said the strikes on the TV tower killed five people and left five more wounded. The structure was intact.

As a blast sounded around the city and smoke was seen rising in the Babi Yar district, the interior ministry said equipment had been damaged and "channels won't work for a while".

It said back-up systems would be put into operation to restore programming.

Babi Yar, a ravine in Kiev, is where nearly 34,000 Jews were killed within 48 hours in 1941 when the city was under Nazi occupation.

Ukrainian parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, posted a photo of clouds of smoke around the TV tower, which is a couple miles from central Kiev and close to numerous apartment buildings.

Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko said an electrical substation powering the tower and a control room on the tower were damaged.

US calls for departure of Russian at UN accused of spying

The United States has called for the United Nations to expel an employee allegedly working as a "Russian intelligence operative," the US mission has told AFP.

The United States "initiated the process to require the departure of one Russian intelligence operative working at the United Nations who has abused their privileges of residence in the United States", a US spokesperson said.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric confirmed the request but declined to comment further.

"In deference to the privacy of the individual concerned and the sensitivity of the matter, I will not comment further," Dujarric said, calling the employee a "staff member in the secretariat."

The United States had on Monday asked for the removal of 12 members of the Russian diplomatic mission to the UN by March 7, accusing them of spying.

Russia said it will retaliate against the US move. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the US action "will not remain without a proper reaction and an answer - not necessarily symmetrical".

US says Russian advance on Kiev stalled

The Russian military advance on Kiev has momentarily stalled, hampered by Ukrainian resistance as well as fuel and food shortages, a senior US defence official has said.

The Pentagon believes that the advance of the 150,000-strong combat force Russia has committed to invading Ukraine — around 80 percent of which has so far entered the country — has moved much more slowly than planned.

"In many cases, what we're seeing are columns that are literally out of gas," the defence official said. "Now they're starting to run out of food for their troops."

The official also said, but offered no evidence, that there were signs of morale problems in the Russian force, which makes use of a large number of conscript soldiers.

"Not all of them were apparently fully trained and prepared, or even aware that they were going to be sent into a combat operation," the official said.

ICJ to hold Ukraine war hearings on March 7, 8

The International Court of Justice has said it will hold hearings on March 7 and 8 over the war in Ukraine.

"The International Court of Justice, the principal judicial organ of the United Nations, will hold public hearings in the case concerning Allegations of Genocide under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide (Ukraine v. Russian Federation) on Monday 7 and Tuesday 8 March 2022,", the court said in a statement.

International Criminal Court prosecutor Karim Khan already announced he was launching an investigation on the "situation in Ukraine" following Russia's invasion.

UK sanctions Russia's largest lender Sberbank

Britain has said it is adding top lender Sberbank to its list of Russian entities sanctioned over the invasion of Ukraine, and warned that the costs would only increase for the Kremlin.

The Treasury updated its sanctions list to add Public Joint-Stock Company Sberbank, whose European arm is already tottering after it was sanctioned by the EU.

It later added the Russian Direct Investment Fund and its head Kirill Dmitriev to the list, a day after they were both sanctioned by the United States.

Separately, Britain also said it had imposed sanctions against Belarusian individuals and organisations over the country's role in facilitating the Russian invasion .

Four defence officials, including the Belarus Chief of the General Staff and First Deputy Minister of Defence Major General Victor Gulevich, and two military enterprises have been included, the British foreign office said.

NATO to hold emergency meeting

NATO foreign ministers will hold emergency talks in Brussels on Friday over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the alliance has said in a statement.

NATO allies have rushed to bolster their eastern flank after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the attack, but remain adamant that they will not get involved militarily in the war in non-NATO member Ukraine.

NATO has for the first time activated its rapid response force to add to thousands of troops already sent by allies to eastern members.

Russia moves to block two independent media outlets

Russia has moved to block an independent TV channel and a liberal radio station over the "deliberately false information" about Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Russian news agencies have reported.

The prosecutor general ordered Russia's media watchdog to "restrict access" to the Dozhd TV channel and Ekho Moskvy radio.

Soon after, Ekho Moskvy head and one of Russia's most prominent journalists, Alexei Venediktov, said on social media that the radio station had been taken off air.

The websites of the radio station and the TV Rain online news channel are also partly down in Moscow after Russian prosecutors' request to restrict access to them.

Spain to take in Ukrainian refugees

Spain's leftist government has said it will allow in Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion and send another 150 troops to Latvia as part of a NATO buildup in the region.

Government spokesperson Isabel Rodriguez said Ukrainian refugees would be "full citizens" from the moment they arrived in Spain, notably "in terms of access to employment".

The European Union is mulling giving Ukrainians special status under an as yet unused 2001 Temporary Protection Directive that would allow them to live and work in the bloc for up to three years.

There are provisions for handling a massive inflow of people and measures to distribute them across the EU's member states.

For the tool to be used, though, a qualified majority of EU states — 15 of the 27, representing at least 65 percent of the bloc's population — need to back it.

World's biggest shipping groups suspend Russian deliveries

The three biggest container shipping groups in the world have announced that they are suspending non-essential deliveries to Russia, adding to the country's economic isolation following a raft of sanctions by the West.

Danish shipping giant Maersk, Switzerland-based MSC and France's CMA CGM all announced that they would no longer take bookings for goods from Russia and were suspending most deliveries in the wake of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Citing the impact of sanctions, "bookings to and from Russia will be temporarily suspended, with exception of foodstuffs, medical and humanitarian supplies", Maersk said in a statement.

EU Parliament calls for tougher sanctions

The European Parliament has adopted a resolution demanding EU candidacy for Ukraine and calling for tougher sanctions in response to the Russia-Ukraine war.

With 637 votes in favour, 13 against and 26 abstentions, EU lawmakers condemned "in the strongest possible terms Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine", said a statement by the European Parliament.

Lawmakers called on EU institutions to grant candidate status to Ukraine and urged to the bloc to speed up Kiev's integration into the single market.

The document also asked for tougher sanctions against Moscow, including barring Russian oil and gas imports into the bloc and a two-way ban on investment.

Ukraine: Over 5700 Russian troops killed

The Ukrainian General Staff has announced that Russian forces attacking Ukraine have lost more than 5,700 soldiers.

Altogether 5,710 Russian army soldiers were killed and 200 taken as prisoners, according to a statement.

During the past five days, the Ukrainian army has destroyed 29 Russian-owned aircraft, 29 helicopters, 198 tanks, 846 armoured vehicles, 77 cannons and two ships.

Russian forces have also lost 24 rocket launcher systems, 305 vehicles, 60 fuel vehicles, seven air defence systems and three unmanned aerial vehicles, said the statement.

It added that the figures did not include data pertaining to the ongoing conflicts.

Meanwhile, the northeastern Ukrainian region of Sumy exchanged a captured Russian officer for five fighters from Ukraine's defence forces, governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyy said on social media, adding that it was the first such swap in the area.

Ukraine asks Germany to help close skies

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he has asked German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to help close the skies over Ukraine to halt the shelling of civilians by Russia.

He also told Scholz to move swiftly on Ukraine's EU membership bid.

"Had a phone conversation with Chancellor Scholz. Spoke about Russia's shelling of residential neighborhoods in Ukrainian cities during peace talks. Emphasized the need to close the sky over Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.

His Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Ukraine was in talks with allies on how to support its air defences.

"Everything they can help us with now - it's better to help now than find themselves eye to eye with (Russian President Vladimir) Putin later," Kuleba told an online news conference.

"No need to fear that NATO will find itself at war with Russia because of Ukraine. If Russia wins - you are next."

EU in talks with US over airspace ban for Russian carriers

European Union officials are speaking with their United States counterparts about extending the current airspace bans imposed on Russia.

Airlines are bracing for potentially lengthy blockages of key east-west flight corridors after the European Union and Moscow issued tit-for-tat airspace bans. Washington has not ruled out similar action.

"Yes, there are discussions with the US on what measures they will adopt," a senior EU official told reporters, adding that it was too early to assess the impact of the bloc's airspace ban.

Global supply chains, already hit hard by the pandemic, face increasing disruption and cost pressure by the closure of the skies which will affect over a fifth of air freight.

Blinken: Putin win in Ukraine would worsen humanitarian crisis

If Russian President Vladimir Putin achieves his goal of ousting the government in Kiev, the humanitarian and rights crises in Ukraine "will only get worse", US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said.

He also warned the UN Human Rights Council that Russia's "premeditated, unprovoked and unjustified attack on Ukraine" was creating a dire human rights and humanitarian crisis there.

In a pre-recorded video, he questioned whether Russia should be allowed to hold onto its seat on the Geneva-based council after launching its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

"One can reasonably ask whether a UN member state that tries to take over another UN member state, while committing horrific human rights abuses and causing massive humanitarian suffering, should be allowed to remain on this council," he said.

Putin, Abu Dhabi leader vow 'energy market stability'

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed have vowed to maintain energy market stability, the UAE's state news agency has said.

They agreed in a phone call on the "need to maintain the stability of the global energy market," said the WAM news agency.

Sheikh Mohammed was also briefed by Putin on "the developments of the crisis with Ukraine", WAM reported.

The crown prince stressed the need for a "peaceful solution ... in a way that guarantees the interests and national security of all parties".

Türkiye urges Russia to enact ceasefire

The Turkish defence minister has told his Russian counterpart that there is an urgent need for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine.

In a statement, the Turkish Defence Ministry said that Hulusi Akar spoke with his Russian counterpart Sergey Shoygu over the phone.

Akar stressed the urgent need for a ceasefire to improve the humanitarian situation there, including evacuations.

Türkiye will continue to work for peace and humanitarian aid in the region and is ready to do its part for this purpose, the statement added.

Draft IAEA resolution condemns Russian invasion

A draft resolution being prepared for Wednesday's emergency meeting of the UN nuclear watchdog's board condemns Russia's invasion of Ukraine, according to Reuters news agency.

Canada and Poland called the emergency meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency's 35-nation Board of Governors, the agency's main decision-making body that convenes more than once a year, at Ukraine's request.

Canada and Poland are leading the process of drafting the resolution text, which has yet to be formally submitted.

The board "condemns in the strongest terms the Russian Federation's aggression against Ukraine", the draft seen by Reuters said in unusually strong and broad language, beyond the strictly nuclear sphere of the IAEA.

G7 sees 'massive impact' of Russia sanctions, weighs more

Western sanctions against Russia are having a significant impact, Germany's finance minister has said, as the G7 mulled further punitive measures in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Sanctions have "already had a massive impact on capital markets and the currency", said Christian Lindner, whose country holds the rotating presidency of the G7 club of wealthy nations.

G7 finance ministers at a meeting has "exchanged suggestions for further measures that could be taken", Lindner told a press conference.

Adidas suspends partnership with Russian football union

German sportswear company Adidas has suspended its partnership with the Russian Football Union (RFS) with immediate effect, a company spokesperson has said.

The spokesperson did not give additional details.

The decision is in line with a series of those made by sports bodies to cut ties to Russian-affiliated bodies or companies.

Russia to target Kiev security services

Russian troops will carry out an attack on the infrastructure of Ukraine's security services in Kiev and urged residents living nearby to leave.

"We call on...Kiev residents living near relay nodes to leave their homes," Russian Defence Ministry spokesperson Igor Konashenkov said.

"In order to suppress information attacks on Russia, the technological infrastructure of the SBU (Ukraine's Security Service) and the 72nd main PSO (Psychological Operations Unit) centre in Kiev will be hit with high-precision weapons."

Konashenkov also said Russian troops and pro-Moscow rebels have linked up in a key region along the Azov Sea coast in eastern Ukraine.

Second round of 'talks on March 2'

The second round of Russia-Ukraine talks is planned for March 2, Russia's TASS news agency has reported, quoting a source on the Russian side.

After the first round of negotiations, which took place on Monday and produced no tangible results, the sides had said they would meet again in the coming days.

China 'deeply regrets' Ukraine-Russia conflict

China's foreign minister has spoken with his Ukrainian counterpart and called for a resolution to the crisis through negotiation, Chinese state media has said.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi told Dmytro Kuleba that Beijing "deeply regrets that conflict has broken out between Ukraine and Russia, and is paying extreme attention to the harm suffered by civilians", state broadcaster CCTV reported.

It added that Wang called for the two countries to "find a way to resolve the issue through negotiations".

Kuleba asked his Chinese counterpart to use Beijing's ties with Moscow to stop Russia's military invasion, the Ukrainian foreign ministry said in a statement.

Moscow to limit foreign investment being pulled from country

Russia is preparing a presidential decree aimed at preventing foreign investment exiting the country, its prime minister has said, after Moscow was hit by a barrage of sanctions.

"In the current sanctions situation, foreign investors will be guided not by economic factors, but by political pressure," Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said.

"To enable businesses to make informed decisions, a draft presidential decree has been prepared to introduce temporary restrictions on exiting Russian assets."

He added: "We still consider foreign business as potential partners."

Ukraine invasion an attack on freedom: Prince Charles

Russia's invasion of Ukraine is an attack on freedom and democracy, Queen Elizabeth II's eldest son and heir has said, in rare outspoken comments from a senior royal.

Prince Charles, 73, spoke out as he visited Southend-on-Sea, where local MP David Amess was stabbed to death in last October as he met constituents at a weekly public meeting.

He described Amess' death, for which one man is awaiting trial for murder and terrorism offences, as "an attack on democracy... on open society, on freedom itself".

"We are seeing those same values under attack today in Ukraine in the most unconscionable way," he said in a speech to mark Southend officially gaining city status.

"In the stand we take here, we are in solidarity with all those who are resisting brutal aggression."

EU chief: Europe's fate 'in the balance'

Russia's invasion of Ukraine is "a moment of truth for Europe" and the future of the continent is at stake, EU chief Ursula von der Leyen has said.

"The destiny of Ukraine is at stake, but our own fate also lies in the balance," the European Commission president told the European Parliament.

As part of the EU's response, she said, Brussels would provide 500 million euros ($560 million) in extra funding to help deal with the "humanitarian consequences" of the war, including the flow of refugees into the bloc.

"If (Russian President Vladimir) Putin was seeking to divide the EU, to weaken NATO, and to break the international community, he has achieved the exact opposite," she added.

UK: Evicting Russia from UN Security Council among 'options'

The UK government is open to removing Russia as one of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council.

"I think it's something we want to discuss with the UN obviously," Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesperson, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told reporters.

"What is right to say is that we want to see Russia isolated diplomatically, and we will consider all options to achieve that," he said, adding that Johnson had yet to stake out a position himself on the question.

Britain is also one of the five permanent members alongside Russia, the United States, China and France.

Germany's Scholz: Russia must end Ukraine 'bloodshed'

Russia must immediately withdraw its troops and end the "bloodshed" in Ukraine, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has said, warning of further sanctions to punish Moscow's aggression.

Russia should "immediately stop all hostilities, withdraw Russian troops to Russia and return to dialogue," Scholz told reporters in Berlin. "The bloodshed must end."

"We will certainly add more to the packages (of sanctions) that we have decided so far," he said, adding that "Ukraine is literally fighting for survival".

Fertiliser-maker Yara: Global food supply at risk

Russia's invasion threatens global food supplies, Norwegian fertiliser-maker Yara International has said, adding that the international community needs to reduce its dependence on Russian raw materials for agriculture.