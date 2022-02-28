Nigeria, South Africa and other African governments are scrambling to help their citizens escape the conflict between Russia and Ukraine following reports of racist and unfair treatment of Africans at border crossings.

Africans in Ukraine, many of them students, are among hundreds of thousands of people trying to flee into Poland and other neighbours.

Nigeria on Monday urged border officials in Ukraine and elsewhere to treat its citizens equally.

"There have been unfortunate reports of Ukrainian police and security personnel refusing to allow Nigerians to board buses and trains heading towards the Ukraine-Poland border," said presidential adviser Garba Shehu in a statement.

Shehu referenced a video on social media where a Nigerian mother with a young baby was filmed being physically forced to give up her seat.

He said there are also reports of Polish officials refusing Nigerian citizens entry into Poland from Ukraine.

"It is paramount that everyone is treated with dignity and without favour," said Shehu.

"All who flee a conflict situation have the same right to safe passage under UN Convention and the colour of their passport or their skin should make no difference."

A group of South Africans, mostly students, were stuck at the Ukrainian-Polish border, the country's foreign ministry spokesperson, Clayson Monyela, said on Twitter.

The South African ambassador to Warsaw was at the site trying to get them through, according to Monyela who on Sunday had said Africans were being "treated badly" at the Polish-Ukraine border.

'Kept outside'

Poland's ambassador to Nigeria Joanna Tarnawska dismissed claims of unfair treatment.

"Everybody receives equal treatment. I can assure you that I have reports that already some Nigerian nationals have crossed the border into Poland," she told local media.

She said Nigerians could stay for 15 days. Even invalid documents were being accepted to cross the border and Covid-19 restrictions were lifted, she added.

Some Nigerians who made it across the borders described frightening journeys in the dark to reach traffic-packed frontiers where they were made to wait as officials gave priority to Ukrainian women and children.

Stephanie Agekameh, a medical student now in Poland, said officials at the Medyka border crossing were responding first to Ukrainians.

"One of the officers came and told us it's harder for us foreigners because they have to get in touch with our government in different countries," she said by text message.

Speaking from Korczowa in Poland, Nigerian managerial sciences student Agantem Moshe, said Ukrainian police had pushed Africans out of the way to make way for women and children.