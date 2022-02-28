Since Russian tanks rolled into Ukraine last Thursday, half a million people have fled the country through various border crossings, according to the UN.

Neighbouring European Union states including Poland and Hungary, which have traditionally been hostile to refugees, opened their borders to Ukrainian families fleeing war. Those crossing are mostly women and children, as men aged 18 to 60 are required to stay behind and fight.

UNHCR spokesperson Shabia Mantoo said 281,000 people had fled to Poland, more than 84,500 to Hungary, about 36,400 to Moldova, over 32,500 to Romania and about 30,000 to Slovakia. The rest were scattered in other countries, Mantoo said.

Some people arrive at border crossings after travelling for more than two days, often joining lines of people that stretch for kilometres in order to cross. In the last few days, traffic jams were seen on all major roads leading to Poland, with people crammed on buses, trains, or leaving their cars in the nearest town and walking - leaving behind their homes and, very often, their loved ones.

The UN refugee agency said it is preparing for the largest influx of refugees since the 2015 Syrian refugee crisis, and that up to 5 million could flee to neighbouring countries.

Some refugees are more welcome than others

Medyka is one of eight border crossings between Ukraine and Poland, where the Polish authorities have set up reception facilities. Refugees can find volunteers distributing food and blankets, but many wait for hours at the border before being able to cross.

Some leave their cars in the city of Mostyka and head to the border on foot. Poland already has a large community of around 1.5 million Ukrainians living and working there. Over the weekend, many were seen crossing the border into Ukraine, to either reunite with family or join the fight.