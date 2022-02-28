Türkiye will use its authority over the Turkish Straits under the 1936 Montreux Convention to prevent the Russia-Ukraine "crisis" from further escalating.

"Türkiye has strictly fulfilled its responsibilities within the framework of the institutions and alliances with which it is involved, especially the UN, NATO, and the EU," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said after chairing a Cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara on Monday.

Under the convention, NATO ally Türkiye can limit naval transit of its Dardanelles and Bosphorus straits during wartime but has a clause exempting ships returning to their registered base.

He praised the struggle of Ukraine's government and people and called Russian attacks on Ukraine unacceptable.

Erdogan also highlighted dialogue between Russia and Ukraine, saying: "It's never too late to engage in good faith negotiations and progress (on) all issues peacefully."

Türkiye won't abandon ties with Russia, Ukraine