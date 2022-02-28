The UN Security Council has voted to extend to all of Yemen's Houthi rebels an arms embargo that until now targeted only some leaders of the militia group.

Yemen has been embroiled since 2014 in a war between the Iran-backed Houthi rebels and the internationally recognised government supported by a Saudi-led military coalition.

Monday's resolution backed by the UAE was adopted with 11 votes in favour and four abstentions.

Russia, which is close to Iran, voted in favour of the resolution targeting the rebels.

Last week the UAE, which joined China and India in abstaining on a United Nations resolution condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, said the vote was a “forgone conclusion” while calling for an immediate halt to hostilities.