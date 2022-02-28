China has almost always navigated sensitive international tensions cautiously, and quite successfully. Still, as the Russia-Ukraine conflict morphs into a dangerous geopolitical crisis, Beijing faces yet another complex foreign policy scenario, which makes them feel uncomfortable.

While the US, Japan, Australia and most European countries have slammed Russia's military advance in Ukraine, China took the opposite position, accusing the West of “pouring oil on the flame” and compelling Russian President Vladimir Putin to take military action against Kiev.

“So far, they have tried to stay on the sidelines. But they are clearly leaning into their relationship with Moscow and using the opportunity to throw some brickbats at the US,” says Raffaello Pantucci, an expert on China and a senior associate fellow at Royal United Services Institute (RUSI), a British think-tank.

China, which did not call the Russian attack an invasion, also repeated some of Putin’s talking points over the Ukraine crisis, especially Kiev’s historical connections with imperial Russia and Moscow's longstanding national and regional security concerns vis-a-vis NATO’s expansion across Eastern Europe.

While Russia, a nuclear power with the world’s second-biggest army, has failed to steer global opinion in its favour, its rival Ukraine, the largest country in Europe, is winning the information war in the West.

The Chinese internet, however, is filled with pro-Russian and pro-Putin remarks. It's common to see Chinese social media accounts full of praise and admiration for the Russian leader, with some calling him “Putin the Great” or “the greatest strategist of this century."

The image the Chinese internet portrays may not sit well with much of the world, as ground reports and expert commentary suggest Moscow’s military engagement in Ukraine has failed to yield quick results. However, the Russian forces may breach the Ukrainian defences in the coming days.

While China, whose alliance with Russia has recently strengthened under increasing Western pressure, expressed that it “respects each country's sovereignty and territorial integrity,” a clear reference to Ukraine, Beijing wants to see the ongoing conflict in the light of Putin's security concerns, according to Pantucci, but also favours negotiations over war.

“They always call for calm,” Pantucci tells TRT World, but it does not mean that they see Putin's armed conflict with Ukraine as completely unnecessary. “They wouldn’t publicly pass judgment on Putin like that,” he says.

While it’s not clear what Chinese leaders think privately, they have a definite understanding that, “Putin is Russian and doesn’t really believe that these neighbouring former Soviet countries like Ukraine are independent states,” Pantucci says. “That’s always been my sense.”

Does China want a bigger Russia?

Despite Beijing’s understanding of Moscow’s Ukraine attack, China has no desire to see the resurrection of the Soviet Union in Putin’s Russian image, Pantucci says.

“No, I don't think they want that. But they suspect that’s Putin’s view. They don’t love his habit of recognising breakaway republics and redrawing borders,” the analyst says, referring to Putin’s recognition of eastern Ukraine’s separatist regions, Donetsk and Luhansk, as independent states.

During the 2008 Georgia War, Putin also helped two pro-Russian breakaway regions, South Ossetia and Abkhazia, separate from Tbilisi. Both breakaway regions, which a few countries recognised as independent, also recognised eastern Ukrainian breakaway states as independent.

China has always held serious concerns about any country breaking apart and border changes as a result of the use of military force by rival states because they fear that the same thing might happen to them too, according to Charlie Parton, the EU’s former First Counsellor on China, and a senior associate fellow at Royal United States Institute (RUSI).

China controls large areas, from the Muslim Turkic-majority Xinjiang autonomous region to Tibet, another autonomous region where diverse populations live.

Unlike Russia, which lost so much territory across the Baltic region, Eastern Europe and Central Asia as a result of the predecessor state Soviet Union’s collapse in 1991 and the ensuing border changes, China has protected both its political system based on the communist one-party rule and its territorial integrity.

Notably, China did not recognise the 2014 Russian annexation of the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine as legitimate. It also neither endorsed nor condemned the ongoing Russian attack. Neil Melvin, the Director of International Security Studies at the RUSI, believes that China “would prefer a peaceful settlement” of the Ukraine crisis.

“The sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of any country should be respected and safeguarded. Ukraine is no exception,” said Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on February 19, three days before the Russian attack on Ukraine.