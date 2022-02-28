Politics is a dirty game. If in doubt, let me point you in the direction of Nepal. On February 27, after more than five years of internecine, intransigent discourse, Nepal’s House of Representatives of the Federal Parliament chose to ratify the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Compact. Now, finally, the Himalayan nation can move forward.

But what does all of this mean? What is the MCC? What, exactly, does “move forward” mean?

The world has 195 countries, and 140 of them are currently signed up to China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), an infrastructure project that is ambitious and very much global in nature. Unveiled by Xi Jinping, the general secretary of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), back in 2013, the ramifications of the BRI can be felt across the world, from South America to sub-Saharan Africa. One of the countries currently signed up to the BRI is Nepal, a South Asian country that finds itself caught in a geopolitical tug-of-war between Beijing and Washington.

In 2017, the year Nepal signed up to the BRI, the country’s government also agreed to join The Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC), a foreign assistance project of the US government. For the Government of Nepal, this $500 million “no-strings-attached” deal with Washington was - and one assumes, still is - intended to boost economic growth and reduce poverty in the poverty-stricken nation.

Almost a fifth of the country’s 30 million citizens live in multidimensional poverty, meaning they suffer from multiple disadvantages, including lack of access to proper healthcare and proper nutrition. Although the MCC was intended to mark a new chapter in US-Nepal relations, ratification never occurred. But that all changed on February 27, one day before the Americans’ offer was about to expire. And not a second too soon. The US had grown tired of waiting for the Nepali government to sign on the dotted line.

The US embassy in Kathmandu, Nepal’s capital city, has described the US grant as a “gift from the American people”. However, plenty of Nepali citizens don’t want this “gift”, mainly because they believe that the compact will only serve to weaken the country by allowing the US to use Nepal as a proxy in its war (be it cold or otherwise) with China.

The world of politics is not synonymous with gifts. To be more specific, it’s not synonymous with gifts without a caveat. It’s more commonly associated with mutualistic or parasitic relationships. Nepal’s reluctance to embrace American overtures was, and still is, understandable.

Alok K Bohara, a researcher at The University of New Mexico’s Nepal Study Center, told TRT World that, for decades, the US has been providing aid “to developing countries with no strings attached”. It was prepared to turn a blind eye to “corruption, political rights, market reforms, human rights, gender upliftment, rule of law, business environment etc”. However, the MCC is now “run as a business model under a CEO”. To qualify for funding, countries must compete “by qualifying on the basis of those criteria mentioned above”. This “gift” comes with numerous strings. Under the revised guidelines, an MCC contract can be terminated if the US government “finds issues with the ‘progress’ on those criteria”.

Escalating tensions

For the uninitiated, tensions between China and the US are at a historic high. Political commentators talk about a new Cold War between Beijing and Washington, and for good reasons.