As Russia attacks Ukraine, a clear victor is emerging in the energy landscape where commercial alliances have been forged far away from the cries of Ukrainian people suffering the ravages of the war.

Multibillion-dollar oil and gas companies backed by powerful hedge funds and private equities in the United States are poised to book a windfall as they become Europe’s primary natural gas suppliers.

Companies such as Cheniere Energy, Range Resources, Berkshire Hathaway, Japanese-owned Mitsui, and little-known Gail Global - a subsidiary of the Indian government - are among those at the forefront of liquefied natural gas (LNG) trade.

LNG is the super-chilled liquid form of natural gas. Natural gas volume shrinks 600 times when turned into liquid, making it economically viable to ship large vessels over long distances.

In 2021, the US became the single largest LNG supplier to the 27-member European Union and the United Kingdom. Then in January, it accounted for more than half of the LNG imported into Europe.

All about incentives

American companies involved in various stages of the LNG supply chain - gas production, transportation to the ports, storage and liquefaction process - have increased supply to the EU and UK markets because of the higher prices there.

An international price benchmark, the Dutch gas spot futures, averaged $28.52 per million British thermal units (MMBtu) between September 2021 and February 2022. The average price throughout 2020 was $3.28 per MMBtu, according to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA).

The gains made by LNG terminal operators and exporters can be gauged from their price. In December 2021, the average price at the US export terminals was $9.26 per MMBtu in December 2021, compared to $6.14 per MMBtu in December 2020, as per the US Department of Energy data.

Europe imports one-third of its gas from Russia, mainly via a network of pipelines. As the fighting in Ukraine escalates, there are concerns about the interruption in Russian gas, which many European consumers rely on to heat their homes.

Any reduction in supplies from Russia will benefit LNG exporters in the US, which has become the largest producer of natural gas on the back of newer drilling techniques that pump hydrocarbons out of hard-to-crack shale formations.

In a conference call with analysts on February 24, Cheniere’s CEO Jack Fusco was asked to comment on the situation in Eastern Europe.

“I mean, it’s tragic what’s going in Eastern Europe,” he said.