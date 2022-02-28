The Pentagon's Office of the Inspector General recently released a report revealing the Russian military’s increasing violations of the bilateral deconfliction protocols established in the Syrian arena to prevent unforeseen clashes between Russian and US armed forces deployed in the war-ravaged country.

At the very least, the oversight structure has recorded that the last three months of 2021 were "rich" in such incidents when compared to previous quarters.

The Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent – found that the majority of Russian violations in Syria "were ground-based”, while the number of similar "exploits" by Russian army personnel in airspace has significantly decreased. However, according to these estimates, Moscow moved its advanced Su-35 fighters for the first time on a temporary basis to the area of Qamishli, which has become "the main logistical hub" for them in the northeast of the country.

Not only is the Pentagon alarmed by Russia's systematic compromise of deconfliction protocols, but its servicemen have been found by the agency to be trying to create an atmosphere of pressure on the US-led coalition forces.

"The Russian military has made significant efforts to share strategic messages and to conduct information operations aimed at discrediting the coalition, as well as at creating and confirming its image as a reliable partner in the region," the report said.

In this respect, the Russian mission does not differ much from the pro-Iranian regulars supporting the Syrian regime. A study by the Office of the Inspector General shows that in the last three months of 2021, forces affiliated with Tehran have become a greater threat to US troops. As an example, the supervisor cited October's drone attacks on US military positions near Al Tanf. Iran and its satellites were responsible.

Take it out on Syria

Given the Russian leadership's adventurous recognition of the independence of the ORDLO— Donetsk and Luhansk, as they are referred to as the “temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine" — and the deployment of a Russian contingent to eastern Ukraine, there is every reason to expect that the stakes may be raised in other regions where Moscow and Washington's interests clash.

There is little doubt that these decisions will probably be accompanied by the same concentrated style of "talk of the terms”. The Syrian dossier under these circumstances offers ample room for testing a wide range of "persuasive means" peculiar to the Kremlin.

Speaking at a Senate confirmation hearing for the post of chief of US Central Command, Lieutenant General of the Army Michael Kurilla noted: "If Russia invades Ukraine, it may not hesitate to act as a 'spoiler' in Syria. The military commander summarised that the US now faces "a new era of strategic rivalry with China and Russia, which is not limited to one geographic region”. So, Washington perceives that the conflict may become trans-regional.