North Korea has said it carried out a test of "great significance" for developing a reconnaissance satellite, a day after Seoul said it had detected a ballistic missile launch.

State news agency KCNA's Monday report did not elaborate on what type of rocket had been used in the test on Sunday, but authorities in South Korea and Seoul said it appeared to be a ballistic missile fired from an area near Pyongyang where its international airport is located.

Sunday's test helped to confirm the working accuracy of a high definition photographing system, data transmission system and attitude control devices by "conducting vertical and oblique photographing of a specific area on earth" with cameras to be loaded on the reconnaissance satellite, KCNA reported.

"The test is of great significance in developing the reconnaissance satellite," the report said.

The North Korean rocket fired on Sunday flew to a maximum altitude of around 620 km (390 miles) and a range of about 300 km (190 miles), South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

The test drew international condemnation, and the United States, Britain, France and three other UNSC members plan to raise the latest launch during a closed-door council meeting on Monday, diplomats said.

