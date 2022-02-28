WORLD
3 MIN READ
Belarus renounces non-nuclear status amid Russia-Ukraine war
Minsk ditches its non-nuclear status after a constitutional referendum, paving way for Russian nuclear weapons in the country at a time when it has become a launchpad for Russian troops invading Ukraine and marching on Kiev.
"If you (the West) transfer nuclear weapons to Poland or Lithuania, to our borders, then I will turn to Putin to return the nuclear weapons that I gave away without any conditions," President Lukashenko says. / Reuters
Baba UmarBaba Umar
February 28, 2022

A referendum in Belarus has approved a new constitution ditching the country's non-nuclear status at a time when the former Soviet republic has become a launch pad for Russian troops entering Ukraine, Russian news agencies have said.

The agencies cited the Belarus central elections commission as saying 65.2 percent of those who took part in Sunday's referendum voted in favour.

The new constitution could see nuclear weapons on Belarusian soil for the first time since the country gave them up after the fall of the Soviet Union.

It raises the stakes at a time when President Alexander Lukashenko has fallen behind Russian President Vladimir Putin's military assault on Ukraine after earlier playing an intermediary role between the two neighbours.

Hundreds detained 

The West has already said it will not recognise the results of the referendum, which is taking place against the background of a sweeping crackdown on domestic opponents of the government.

According to human rights activists, as of Sunday, there were more than a thousand political prisoners in Belarus.

The referendum sparked anti-war protests in several cities. At least 290 people were detained, rights activists said.

RECOMMENDED

Protests had largely died down in Belarus after Lukashenko launched a violent crackdown on dissent against his 28-year-long rule. Mass protests had erupted in 2020 following a disputed election that opponents say Lukashenko rigged.

On Sunday, speaking at a polling station, Lukashenko said he could ask Russia to return nuclear weapons to Belarus.

"If you (the West) transfer nuclear weapons to Poland or Lithuania, to our borders, then I will turn to Putin to return the nuclear weapons that I gave away without any conditions," Lukashenko said.

Lukashenko turned to Russia after the 2020 protests, securing loans that offset the effect of Western sanctions.

His rival in the 2020 vote, exiled opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, had called on Belarusians to use the vote to protest against the invasion.

The new constitution would give powers to the All-Belarusian People's Assembly, created by Lukashenko and populated by party loyalists, local councils, officials and activists of pro-government organisations.

It would also give lifetime immunity from prosecution to the president once he left office.

SOURCE:Reuters
