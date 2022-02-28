A referendum in Belarus has approved a new constitution ditching the country's non-nuclear status at a time when the former Soviet republic has become a launch pad for Russian troops entering Ukraine, Russian news agencies have said.

The agencies cited the Belarus central elections commission as saying 65.2 percent of those who took part in Sunday's referendum voted in favour.

The new constitution could see nuclear weapons on Belarusian soil for the first time since the country gave them up after the fall of the Soviet Union.

It raises the stakes at a time when President Alexander Lukashenko has fallen behind Russian President Vladimir Putin's military assault on Ukraine after earlier playing an intermediary role between the two neighbours.

Hundreds detained

The West has already said it will not recognise the results of the referendum, which is taking place against the background of a sweeping crackdown on domestic opponents of the government.

According to human rights activists, as of Sunday, there were more than a thousand political prisoners in Belarus.

The referendum sparked anti-war protests in several cities. At least 290 people were detained, rights activists said.