Taliban forces have arrested dozens of criminals, kidnappers and smugglers in operations across Kabul, a Taliban government spokesperson said.

The clearance operations began in the capital and neighbouring provinces two days ago, and will continue, Zabiullah Mujahid said in a press conference on Sunday.

The aim was to collect weapons and arrest suspects, he added.

“The operation was successful,” he said. Hundreds of light and heavy weapons were confiscated, including rocket-launchers and grenades, he said. Over 60,000 rounds of ammunition were also uncovered, as well as 13 armored vehicles and 13 tons of gunpowder and explosives.

Mujahid also welcomed a recent US decision to ease restrictions on Afghan banks.

The new general license issued by the US Treasury will allow for money transfers for Afghan businessmen and others, but exclude individual Taliban members.

He said he hoped the US will continue to ease restrictions.