Monday, February 28, 2022

Ukraine reports more Russian shelling during talks in Belarus

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Russian troops of intensifying shelling of Ukraine as delegates of both sides held talks in neighbouring Belarus, calling it an effort to force his government into making concessions.

In a video address, Zelenskyy says that "the talks were taking place against the backdrop of bombing and shelling of our territory, our cities. Synchronising of the shelling with the negotiating process was obvious. I believe Russia is trying to put pressure (on Ukraine) with this simple method."

The president gave no details about the hours-long talks themselves. But he said Ukraine is not prepared to make concessions "when one side is hitting the other with rocket artillery."

Zelenskyy said that Kiev, the capital, remains "a key goal" for the Russians and that Russian forces have also shelled the city of Kharkiv with rocket artillery.

Zelenskyy signs decree allowing foreign war volunteers in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a decree temporarily lifting the requirement for entry visas for any foreigner willing to join Ukraine's International Defense Legion and fight on Ukraine's side against invading Russian troops.

The decree by President Zelenskyy takes effect Tuesday and will remain in effect as long as martial law is in place.

Zelenskyy said it was time to consider imposing a no-fly zone for Russian missiles, planes and helicopters in response to the Russian shelling of the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.

In a video address, Zelenskyy did not specify how and by whom a no-fly zone would be enforced.

He said Russia had launched 56 rocket strikes and fired 113 cruise missiles against Ukraine in the past five days.

US orders 12 Russian diplomats from UN to leave America

The United States has said it is expelling 12 Russian diplomats at the United Nations for engaging in activities not in accordance with their responsibilities and obligations as diplomats.

US deputy ambassador Richard Mills confirmed the expulsions after Russia's UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told the UN Security Council that he had just been informed of "yet another hostile step undertaken by the host country" against the Russian Mission.

Nebenzia called the US expulsions a "gross violation" of the UN agreement with the United States as the host of the United Nations and of the Vienna Convention governing diplomatic relations.

Canada pledges more military aid to Ukraine

Canada will be supplying Ukraine with anti-tank weapons systems, upgraded ammunition and is banning all imports of crude oil from Russia.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the shipments are in addition to the three previous shipments of lethal and non-lethal equipment.

Canada announced this week it would be sending new shipments of military supplies, including body armour, helmets, gas masks, and night-vision goggles.

Canada does not import much oil from Russia.

Trudeau called for the end to the war, saying its costs would only grow steeper and that those responsible will be held accountable.

UN General Assembly set to isolate Russia

The 193-member United Nations General Assembly began meeting on the crisis in Ukraine ahead of a vote this week to isolate Russia by deploring its "aggression against Ukraine" and demanding Russian troops stop fighting and withdraw.

The General Assembly will vote this week on a draft resolution similar to a text vetoed by Russia in the 15-member Security Council on Friday.

No country has a veto in the General Assembly and Western diplomats expect the resolution, which needs two-thirds support, to be adopted.

Navalny's supporters call for civil disobedience

The movement of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny called for a campaign of civil disobedience to protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"Putin declared war on Ukraine and is trying to make everyone think that Ukraine was attacked by Russia, that is, by all of us. But that's not right," the Navalny team wrote on its Twitter account.

"We must show that we do not support the war. We call on Russians to show civil disobedience. Do not be silent."

Hungary won't allow Ukraine-bound weapons to pass

Hungary said that it would not allow weapons to be transported through its territory after the European Union pledged military aid to Kiev.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban has sought to foster close ties with Moscow but Hungary has closed ranks with the rest of the EU on tough sanctions against Russia.

"We will not allow the transfer of deadly weapons across the Hungarian territory," Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto wrote on Facebook.

He said the decision was taken to ensure the safety of Hungarians both in their country and across the border in Ukraine.

Russia expelled from World Cup

Russia has been expelled from the 2022 World Cup and its teams suspended from all international football competitions "until further notice" after its invasion of Ukraine, FIFA announced in a joint statement with UEFA.

The men's team had been due to play in qualifying play-offs in March for the World Cup in Qatar later this year, while its women's side had qualified for the European Championship in England, to be held in July.

The announcement also affects Russian clubs involved in European competitions.

FIFA and UEFA have today decided together that all Rus sian teams, whether national representative teams or club teams, shall be suspended from participation in both FIFA and UEFA competitions until further notice - Joint statement of FIFA and UEAFA

Russia expected to try and encircle Kiev in coming days

The United States expects Russian forces to try to encircle Kiev in the coming days and could become more aggressive out of frustration with their slow advance on the Ukrainian capital, a senior US defence official said.

"We expect that they're going to want to continue to move forward and try to encircle the city in the coming days," the official said, adding that Russian troops were about 25km from Kiev's city centre.

US officials believe that stiff Ukrainian resistance has slowed the progress of Russian troops and planning failures have left some Russian units without fuel or other supplies.

One of the things that could result is a reevaluation of their tactics and the potential for them to be more aggressive and more overt, in both the size and scale of their targeting of Kiev - A Senior US defense official

Moscow, Kiev plan 'second round' of conflict talks

Negotiators from Ukraine and Russia will return to their capital cities for consultations and have plans for fresh talks, both sides have announced after meeting for their first talks since the outbreak of war last week.

"The delegations are returning to their capitals for consultations and have discussed the possibility of meeting for a second round of negotiations soon," Ukrainian negotiator Mikhailo Podolyak said.

"We agreed to keep the negotiations going," the Russian delegation head, Vladimir Medinsky said.

UN chief warns of 'disastrous implications' of Russia-Ukraine war

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has warned of potential "disastrous implications" of Russian military actions in Ukraine and urged the protection of civilians.

"We are facing a tragedy for Ukraine, but also a major regional crisis with potentially disastrous implications for us all," said the UN chief in his remarks at a rare emergency session of the UN General Assembly.

Guterres also called for an end to the fighting in Ukraine, saying: "It is raging across the country, from air, land, and sea. It must stop now."

Nothing can justify the use of nuclear weapons. The guns are talking now, but the path of dialogue must always remain open - Antonio Guterres, UN Secretary-General

Putin says Ukrainian neutrality key to any settlement

Russia's Vladimir Putin told French President Emmanuel Macron that a Ukraine settlement was only possible if Kiev was neutral, "denazified" and "demilitarised" and Russian control over annexed Crimea was formally recognised.

He made the comments in a telephone call with the French leader, the Kremlin said in a readout.

"Russia is open to talks with representatives of Ukraine and expects the talks to lead to the desired results," it said.

Handful of Russian media websites display anti-Putin message after hack

The websites of several Russian media outlets were hacked, with their regular sites replaced by an anti-war message and calls to stop President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

"Dear citizens. We urge you to stop this madness, do not send your sons and husbands to certain death," the message read.

"Putin is forcing us to lie and is putting us in danger."

The website of Russian state news agency TASS, along with news websites rbc.ru, kommersant.ru, fontanka.ru and iz.ru of the Izvestia outlet all suffered outages, with several displaying the message.

Arab League calls for diplomacy over Ukraine

The Arab League has voiced concerns about the war in Ukraine, but it refrained from demanding an end to the Russian invasion.

The pan-Arab organisation supports all ongoing efforts to resolve the crisis “through dialogue and diplomacy”, the organisation said in a communique after a meeting of representatives of the 22-member Arab League in Cairo.

The communique didn’t mention Russia, which has close ties with regional powers like Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

France freezes assets of the Russian Central Bank

France boosted its sanctions against Moscow on the fifth day of the war between Russia and Ukraine.

The intensified economic and financial sanctions include the freezing of Russian Central Bank assets and cutting off of certain banks from the SWIFT network, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire declared.

All of the bank's assets were frozen on Sunday night in a move that involved "very significant sums amounting to tens of billions of euros," Le Maire told reporters in Paris following a high-level defence council meeting.

UK warns against all travel to Russia

The UK government warned against "all travel to Russia", after the Kremlin ordered its troops into Ukraine, prompting swingeing Western sanctions.

"Available flight options to return to the UK are limited and the Russian economy is becoming increasingly volatile," the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office tweeted.

Borrell: EU to help Ukraine with intelligence

The European Union has asked its satellite centre in Madrid to provide intelligence to Ukraine about Russian troop movements and EU countries are determined to further increase their bilateral military support to Kiev.

The bloc's top envoy Josep Borrell told a news conference that the EU sanctions imposed on Russia will have a cost for Europe.

"But we have to be ready to pay the price, or we will have to pay a much higher price in the future," Borrell said.

Relations with Russia will no longer be determined by trade - Josep Borrell, Foreign Policy Chief of EU

Russia sent mercenaries to kill political leaders in Ukraine

Russia has sent 400 mercenaries to the capital city of Kiev to kill political leaders and high-level officials in the European country, Ihor Ostash, Ukrainian Ambassador to Lebanon, said.

Speaking to reporters at the embassy in Beirut on the Russian attacks on Ukraine, Ostash said the mercenaries are affiliated with Russian security company Wagner.

"According to information from Britain, Wagner sent 400 soldiers to Kiev to kill political leaders in Ukraine in return for a large amount of money. We are not afraid," he said.

Russian shelling kills 11 in Ukraine's second city Kharkiv

At least 11 civilians have been killed in Russian shelling on Ukraine's second most populated city Kharkiv, the regional governor said, adding dozens more had been injured.

"The Russian enemy is bombing residential areas," Oleg Sinegubov, wrote on the Telegram messaging app, saying that: "As a result of the bombardments that are ongoing, we cannot call on the emergency services... currently there are 11 dead and dozens wounded".

READ MORE:In pictures: Hundreds of thousands refugees flee Ukraine as fighting rages

Russia bans airlines from 36 countries

Russia has closed its airspace to flights by airlines from 36 countries including Britain, Germany and Canada in response to a slew of bans on its planes.

Moscow's statement came as Russian airlines are now unable to enter the airspace of the vast majority of European countries as well as Canada.

Airlines will only be able to enter Russian airspace with a special permit.

Hungary will not allow lethal weapons for Ukraine to transit its territory

Hungary will not send troops or weapons to Ukraine and will not allow lethal weapons to transit its territory in order to keep the country safe, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said during a visit to Kosovo.

"The reason for making this decision is that such deliveries might become targets of hostile military action and ... we have to ensure the security of Hungary ... that we are not getting involved in that war," Szijjarto said.

Japan to impose sanctions on Belarus over Ukraine war

Japan announced plans to sanction Belarus over the war between Russia and Ukraine.

"We will impose restrictions on transactions with Russia’s central bank and set in place new sanctions against Belarus," the office of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said following a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

EU plans to grant Ukrainians right to stay for up to 3 years

The European Union is preparing to grant Ukrainians who flee the war the right to stay and work in the 27-nation bloc for up to three years as EU border states would get help to cope with the arrivals.

At least 400,000 Ukrainian refugees have entered the EU so far, EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson said.

"We have to prepare for millions (to arrive in the EU)," Johansson told a news conference after a visit to a border crossing between Romania and Ukraine.

US closes its embassy in Belarus

The United States has shuttered its embassy in Minsk and allowed non-emergency employees and family members to depart from its embassy in Moscow as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continued in the biggest attack by one state against another in Europe since World War Two.

"We took these steps due to security and safety issues stemming from the unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces in Ukraine," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

A photo posted on Twitter by US ambassador to Belarus Julie Fisher showed mission staff lowering the American flag.

Ukraine seeks UN investigation into alleged Russia war crimes

Ukraine and its allies have called for a United Nations inquiry into possible war crimes committed by Russia during its actions in Ukraine.

A commission of three independent experts would investigate all alleged violations of international law in Crimea and the Donetsk and Luhansk regions since 2014 and in other areas of Ukraine since Russia's invasion last week.

Ukraine's ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, Yevheniia Filipenko, told the Human Rights Council: "Russian forces' attempt to sow panic among the population by specifically targeting kindergartens and orphanages, hospitals and mobile medical aid brigades thus committing acts that may amount to war crimes."

Russian cluster bombs killing civilians: rights groups

Rights groups have called on Russia to stop using cluster munitions in Ukraine, saying fatal strikes using the indiscriminate weapons on a hospital and a school could constitute war crimes.