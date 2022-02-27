European countries from north to south are banning Russian planes from transiting through their air space in protest over Russia's attack of Ukraine.

A non-European country Canada also announced a similar ban.

Here's a roundup:

Early birds

On Friday, Britain announces an immediate ban on Russian private jets from UK air space, in response to President Vladimir Putin's attack on Ukraine the day before.

The Czech Republic, Poland and Bulgaria each say they will ban all Russian flights from their skies, starting from midnight.

Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Slovenia and Romania follow suit on Saturday.

"There is no place for planes of the aggressor state in democratic skies," Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas tweets.

Austria and Germany

Austria said on Sunday all Russian flights will no longer be able to use Austrian air space or land at Austrian airports from 1400 GMT.

"We are doing everything to show Vladimir Putin that we do not accept his invasion of Ukraine," Chancellor Karl Nehammer says in a tweet.

Germany says it will impose a three-month ban on all Russian flights, also from 1400 GMT on Sunday. Only humanitarian flights will be exempt.

France

France announces it will close off its air space from Sunday night, in response to the attack.

Belgium