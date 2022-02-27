WORLD
2 MIN READ
Pakistan-Afghan key border crossing reopens after deadly fighting
The decision came after "successful talks" between the two sides, officials say, days after clashes left three dead and hundreds stranded at the Chaman-Spin Boldak crossing.
Pakistan-Afghan key border crossing reopens after deadly fighting
Since the Taliban returned to power last year border tensions between the neighbours have risen. / AFP
By Merve Ayşe Kızılaslan
February 27, 2022

A key border crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan has reopened, days after fighting between security forces left at least three dead.

"The border has reopened for all sort of activities," a spokesman for Pakistan’s paramilitary border force told AFP news agency on Sunday.

A security source said it came after "successful talks" between Pakistani officials and the governor of Afghanistan's Kandahar province.

Mahmood Azaam, the spokesman for the governor, confirmed the crossing had reopened.

Earlier, each side blamed the other for Thursday's clashes at the Chaman-Spin Boldak crossing, which locals said involved light and heavy weapons.

READ MORE:Hundreds stranded at Pakistan-Afghan border crossing after deadly clash

Border standoff

RECOMMENDED

Thousands usually cross the border every day, including traders, Afghans seeking medical treatment in Pakistan, and people visiting relatives.

Since the Taliban returned to power last year border tensions between the neighbours have risen, with Pakistan alleging militant groups were planning attacks from Afghan soil.

The Taliban deny harbouring Pakistani militants but are also infuriated by a fence Islamabad is erecting along their 2,700-kilometre (1,600-mile) border.

The border, known as the Durand Line, was drawn up in colonial times.

READ MORE:Deadly clashes break out between border forces of Pakistan, Afghanistan

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Ten Dutch municipalities fined for violating privacy of Muslim residents in secret probes
Taiwan says Trump-Xi talks will bring stability as Beijing urges caution on arms sales
UNRWA forced to cut services by 20% due to severe lack of funding
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
'We could use a little bit of a softer touch' — Trump dials back immigration tone
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices