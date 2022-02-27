A key border crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan has reopened, days after fighting between security forces left at least three dead.

"The border has reopened for all sort of activities," a spokesman for Pakistan’s paramilitary border force told AFP news agency on Sunday.

A security source said it came after "successful talks" between Pakistani officials and the governor of Afghanistan's Kandahar province.

Mahmood Azaam, the spokesman for the governor, confirmed the crossing had reopened.

Earlier, each side blamed the other for Thursday's clashes at the Chaman-Spin Boldak crossing, which locals said involved light and heavy weapons.

