At least 17 people have been killed by suspected bandits who raided villages in northern Niger state in Nigeria.

The bandits allegedly attacked Mashegu, Lavun and Wushishi Local Government areas between noon until 8:00 pm local time (11:00 -19:00 GMT) on Saturday.

"The Chief of Staff to Mashegu Local Government Chairman Umar Ubegi and his father were killed during the attack," said spokesman for the Mashegu local authority, Mohammed Isa.

"They (bandits) moved from one village to the other on motorcycles, killing and kidnapping people. They also rustled cows belonging to villagers," said Isa.

"About 13 communities were sacked and people have fled,” he added.

'Tensions are high'