North Korea has fired an "unidentified projectile," South Korea's military said, in what would be Pyongyang's eighth launch this year after a month of relative calm on the peninsula during the Beijing Olympics.

"North Korea fired an unidentified projectile eastward," the Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement on Sunday, without giving further details.

Japan also confirmed Sunday's launch, with a defence ministry spokesman telling AFP news agency that "potential ballistic missile(s)" were fired from North Korea, without specifying how many.

Japan's coastguard issued a warning to vessels about a "potentially ballistic missile possibly launched from North Korea".

The United States condemned the launch and called on Pyongyang to refrain from further destabilising acts, the US military's Indo-Pacific Command said in a statement.

Record-breaking tests

Pyongyang carried out a record-breaking blitz of weapons tests last month, including its most powerful missile since 2017.

High-profile negotiations between then-US President Donald Trump and the country's leader Kim Jong Un followed, but collapsed in 2019.

Since then, talks with the US have stalled, and the country is reeling economically from international sanctions and a self-imposed coronavirus blockade.