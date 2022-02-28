The world has learned much from the first week of Russia's war against Ukraine. The Ukrainian people will defend their independence and have a military that has, so far, enabled them to do so. Putin is not so clever, nor his forces so competent, as was widely believed. NATO is slow and ponderous to respond to the threat – dragged down by caution in Berlin, Russophilia in some corners, and dysfunction in DC - but can still pull together once war strikes. Member and partner states retain the ability to render quick, effective support to a neighbour threatened by invasion, through military, political, economic, and information means.

A less publicised lesson of the war is that Türkiye’s hard power capabilities and balancing role remain considerable assets for the Atlantic Alliance. Turkish assistance to Ukraine since 2014 has been crucial to Ukraine’s ability to withstand Russian aggression. The two countries signed a military cooperation agreement in 2020. Defence industrial cooperation includes the provision of Turkish-made drones and naval vessels to Ukraine and Ukrainian contribution to drone production, transport aircraft, aviation engines and avionics for Türkiye.

Since the war escalated with Russia’s February 24 invasion, Ankara has provided humanitarian assistance, full-throated diplomatic support, military collaboration of drones and ammunition, as well as tightened restrictions on Russian warships through the Turkish Straits that may be in the works. If Ukraine survives Putin’s unjustified war intact, it is due first and foremost to the efforts of Ukrainians. Yet Ukraine’s survival has benefited from the aid of external powers, with Türkiye among the most steadfast – and longstanding – providers.

Türkiye, together with Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Ukraine, has formed a NATO-friendly informal alliance that limits Russia’s ability to reassert dominance in the Caucasus and eastern Europe. It does so without placing NATO formally on the hook for Ukraine’s security (an ostensible casus belli for Moscow). The slow and cautious European response has not left the Ukrainians unarmed; in addition to American security assistance, Ukraine has benefitted from Turkish trade and military cooperation and Azerbaijan’s energy exports.

Therein lies Türkiye’s unique value to NATO and the United States in the context of Russian revisionism. If NATO on Russia’s borders is provocative enough to tempt Putin and his circle into a failed war, we can anticipate future friction should NATO offer membership.

Türkiye has its own reasons for not wanting to overtly antagonise Russia, even as it provides the muscle to support Ukraine. Türkiye has important trade and energy ties with Russia, uses Russia to balance against Western pressure, and is not entirely unsympathetic to Putin, yet it also benefits from constraints on Russian re-assertion in post-Soviet spaces.