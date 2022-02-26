More than 23,000 civilians have been displaced by the ongoing conflict in Yemen since the beginning of this year.

“We want to reiterate our concern about the grave situation in the country, including the impact of the ongoing conflict, which is causing civilian casualties on a daily basis,” the United Nations spokesman Stephane Dujarric told a news briefing on Friday.

“More than 23,000 people have been displaced since the start of the year, most of them in Hudaydah, Marib, Shabwah and Taiz governorates. They join more than four million men, women, and children who have been displaced across Yemen since the latest escalation got underway in 2015,” he added.

The UN spokesman warned that acute funding shortages are threatening the flow of humanitarian aid to war-torn Yemenis.

“At the start of this year, two-thirds of major UN aid programmes had already been forced to reduce or close due to lack of cash. Further cuts are on the horizon if funding is not received,” he warned.

