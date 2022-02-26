Hundreds of people have been stranded at a key border crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan, days after fighting between security forces left at least three dead.

Each side blamed the other for Thursday's fighting at the Chaman-Spin Boldak crossing.

"The border remains closed for passengers as well as trade," a Pakistani security official told AFP news agency.

"A delegation of tribal notables and religious leaders has been formed to hold talks with the Taliban," he added.

An AFP reporter reported seeing hundreds of people waiting at Chaman for the border to reopen.

