The United States has barred travel by Somali officials and other individuals to the US, accusing them of "undermining the democratic process" in the African country.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement on Friday that the US imposed the visa ban after Somalia pushed back its parliamentary elections to March 15.

"We are now imposing visa restrictions under this policy against a number of Somali officials and other individuals to promote accountability for their obstructionist actions," Blinken said.

No central government has held broad authority for 30 years in Somalia, which is caught in a lengthy election process.

It has been held up repeatedly in a power struggle between President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed and Prime Minister Mohammed Hussein Roble.

Election obstacles