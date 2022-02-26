Huge downpours have unleashed decades-high floods in eastern Australia, as the rising waters inundate homes and roads, and sweep away cars.

Authorities in the eastern state of Queensland issued 11 emergency alerts in 24 hours as the overall death toll from days of flooding rose to four, with two more people missing.

"In some parts of southeast Queensland, this is the biggest event that they will see in a number of decades," Mark Ryan, the state's police and emergency services minister, warned on Saturday.

"And the rain has not stopped — in fact there are some parts where it is intensifying."

Images broadcast on media showed homes surrounded by water, roads cut off, areas of land transformed into lakes, and a large chunk of a concrete pier floating down a fast-running river.

The water snatched the car of a team of four emergency services workers who were heading to rescue a family from their flooded home, said state police disaster coordinator Steve Gollschewski.

"The vehicle in which they were travelling was swept off the road into floodwaters. Three of our members were rescued. One of those members is deceased."

Elsewhere, another man's body was found overnight after he was apparently caught up in the floods, he added.

