The world’s attention is fully focused on Ukraine following Russia’s military assault on the country.

The international community as a whole is concerned but when it comes to European countries, they have a deeper apprehension because of the potential energy crisis they face in the short and long term.

In response to Russia’s recognition of two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine (Donetsk and Luhansk) and its subsequent order of a military operation, Germany announced the halting of the 1,230 kilometre, $11 billion Nord Stream 2 Baltic Sea gas pipeline project which was completed in September but awaited certification.

Last week, European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen, also warned that Europe should accelerate its transition to sustainable energy sources, as a path towards independence from their reliance on Russian gas.

Russia is one of the largest suppliers of natural gas to Europe which provides some 40 percent of the continent’s supplies.

Amid the tensions, Libya’s UN-backed Government of National Unity’s Prime Minister, Abdulhamid Dbeibah, said his country can become a major gas exporter following the exploration of new fields.

Stressing Libya’s capacity in terms of its large energy stock, he said there is an opportunity for cooperation with foreign countries to face “international challenges by exploring their natural resources”.

“The instability in Libya had a large impact on oil and gas production,” he added.

On Thursday, following Dbeibah’s speech, the embassies of the US alongside four European countries (France, Germany, Italy and the UK), urged all actors in Libya to “respect the unity, integrity, independence and preserve the apolitical, technical nature of the Tripoli-based National Oil Corporation (NOC), whose continued, uninterrupted operations benefit all Libyans.”

In a written statement published by the US embassy in Libya, the statement read; “We appreciate NOC’s commitment to improve financial transparency and we caution against acts that undermine the NOC, in line with multiple UN Security Council Resolutions, 2571 (2021), 2441 (2018), 2259 (2015), and 2146 (2014), and underscore the need to avoid such actions that may pose a threat to the peace, security and stability of Libya.”

So is Libya a feasible option for Europe?