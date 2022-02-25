Davut Cemallioglu marked his 27th birthday in an unexpected way yesterday as Russian bombs rained down in Ukraine’s Kharkiv, hitting the strategic city close to the Russian border.

Hailing from Samsun, in Türkiye's Black Sea province, Cemallioglu studies at the National Aviation Institute at Khai University, one of the best aerospace universities in Ukraine, founded in 1930.

Cemallioglu’s university is located between the Russian border and Kharkiv, one of Ukraine’s most populous cities, regarded by Moscow as a high priority location to be captured.

“We are located 29km away from the Russian border. This place is called Chkalova Street,” Cemallioglu tells TRT World, surrounded by his Turkish friends.

Despite the sounds of explosions echoing through their dorm room, he sounded calm and composed as he explained the situation over the phone for about 17 minutes.

Cemallioglu and all of his friends, including his female peers, were forced to go to a nearby bomb shelter. They have spent most of their time in the shelter as Russian military strikes make it hard for them to return to their dormitory rooms. Most of the students are in their 20s.

When asked who was in control of the city, the students said they couldn't tell at this stage of the conflict, as the university authorities do not allow them to venture out longer than a few minutes. Although they can step out to buy food and groceries, they cannot explore the city further. Most of them are expecting to run short of food and other essential supplies should the military conflict intensify.

“First, we heard that Russians took over Kharkiv, but later we also heard from people that Ukrainians liberated it from Russians,” Cemallioglu says. “It’s true that there is an intense bombardment all over the city.”

Cemallioglu’s eyewitness account reveals that the Russian assault is not going as smoothly as Moscow wants the world to believe. “The Ukrainian army fights. There are also resistance groups inside the civilian population,” he says.

Constant explosions

“When we heard the first explosions around five AM in the morning, we were awake staying in our dormitory,” says Cemallioglu.

Depending on the ground situation, he and his friends are likely to be evacuated by the Turkish government any day now.

After the first wave of explosions, Cemallioglu and his friends coordinated to bring all other Turkish students from other universities into their dormitory. He says there are about 40 of them staying closer to each other, adding that in Kharkiv city alone there are at least 400 Turkish students.