Justice and Development (AK) Party Deputy Chairman and Party Spokesperson Omer Celik has said that the security of the Black Sea has been comprehensively evaluated within the framework of the Montreux agreement.

Stating on Friday that the meeting's main agenda was Russia's military intervention in Ukraine, Celik has also made critical statements that involved the Montreux Convention.

''State institutions have already studied all scenarios regarding what the Montreux Convention means in terms of Türkiye's decisions in case of such a situation arises,'' Celik said.

He added that the necessary preparations, both legally and diplomatically, have been entirely fulfilled so far and Türkiye will continue to do its part in this context.

''Of course, we will continue to follow the process," he said.

Meanwhile, the AK Party Central Executive Board (MKYK) meeting chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan continued at the AK Party headquarters in Ankara.

Strongly defending Ukraine's territorial integrity

Erdogan earlier said that Türkiye "strongly defends the territorial integrity and political unity of Ukraine.