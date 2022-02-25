At least 23 dissidents of the former FARC guerrilla group were killed during an operation by the Colombian armed forces along the Venezuelan border.

The dissidents "died during military operations" carried out in the northern border department of Arauca, a source in the Defense Ministry told AFP news agency on Thursday.

Five dissidents were additionally injured, the source said.

Among the dead was a former leader of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), known as "Arturo."

Colombian Defense Minister Diego Molano said Arturo "took refuge in Venezuela and from there sought to reactivate the dissident groups to continue committing crimes."

"This operation forcefully dismantles the FARC dissident structure," said Molano in a video published to social media.

Another rebel group leader known as "Ernesto" was also killed in the operation, which adds to a recent string of successful military offensives.

READ MORE: US to delist Colombia's FARC from terror list