The government of Ukraine has been asking for volunteers from the country's hacker underground to help defend critical infrastructure and conduct cyber spying missions against Russian troops.

As Russian forces attacked cities across Ukraine, according to two people involved in the project, requests for volunteers began to appear on hacker forums on Thursday morning, as many residents fled the capital Kiev.

"Ukrainian cybercommunity! It's time to get involved in the cyber defence of our country," the post read, asking hackers and cybersecurity experts to submit an application via Google docs.

Yegor Aushev, the co-founder of a cybersecurity company in Kiev, told Reuters news agency that he wrote the post at the request of a senior Defense Ministry official who contacted him on Thursday.

The effort to build a cyber military force is coming late in the game, Aushev acknowledged.

Aushev said the volunteers would be divided into defensive and offensive cyber units.

The defensive unit would be employed to defend infrastructures such as power plants and water systems.

The offensive volunteer unit Aushev said he is organising would help Ukraine's military conduct digital espionage operations against invading Russian forces.

