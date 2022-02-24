Russia’s seat within the United Nations Security Council has been challenged by Ukraine’s ambassador to the UN Sergiy Kyslytsya, during an urgent Council meeting held at Ukraine’s request.

The meeting was held on Wednesday with the aim of averting Russian aggression toward Ukraine after the country’s eastern separatist territories, Donetsk and Luhansk, requested military assistance from Moscow.

President Vladimir Putin formally recognised the breakaway regions as independent in an emotional address broadcast on state-run television on Monday.

Ambassador Kyslytsya addressed the Council after the start of military operations in Ukraine, citing Article 4 of the UN Charter, which deals with the admission of members to the Security Council, saying “Membership in the United Nations is open to all other peace-loving states, which accept the obligations contained in the present Charter and, in the judgement of the organisation, are able and willing to carry out these obligations.”

“Russia is not able to carry out any of the obligations,” he added.

Kyslytsya then went on to challenge the legitimacy of Russia’s UN membership, asking for documents showing Russia’s official admission to the organisation. He cited Article 4 paragraph 2 of the Charter, which says, “The admission of any such state to membership in the United Nations will be effected by a decision of the General Assembly upon the recommendation of the Security Council.”

The Ambassador asked the UN Secretariat to bring forward the documents showing the recommendation of the Russian Federation to UN membership by the Security Council as well as documents showing a decision by the General Assembly to welcome the Russian Federation as a member.

“It would be a miracle if the Secretariat is able to produce such decisions,” he said.

What Kyslytsya was referring to is the fact that following the breakup of the Soviet Union, Article 23 of the UN Charter — which lists the Council’s 15 members — was never revised to remove the Union of Soviet Socialst Republics (USSR) from the list and the Russian Federation ascended to the USSR’s seat based on a decision made by the UN Office of Legal affairs.

Russia never formally applied for UN membership after the collapse of the USSR, was never recommended by the Security Council or voted in by the General Assembly.

“There is nothing in the Charter of the United Nations about continuity as a sneaky way to get into the organisation,” Kyslytsya said ending his argument on Russia’s legitimacy in the UN.

The Russian Federation took the seat of the USSR in the UN after it declared itself to be the continuator state of the USSR on the grounds that it contained 51 percent of the former state’s population and 77 percent of its territory. Moscow was also the capital of the USSR.

The concept of continuity within the UN is a legal opinion that first arose following the partition of India in 1947.

In the lead up to the partition and the independence of India and Pakistan, the UN Legal Counsel prepared an opinion, which said that the state that maintains its international status, India, would continue as a member and the emerging state would have to apply for membership.

But the case of India and Pakistan was simple compared to the case of the Soviet Union in 1991, which broke into 15 independent states, and the case of Yugoslavia in 1992, which broke into six independent states.

According to Professor of Public International Law at the University of Oxford Dapo Akande, this is where the UN has applied both objective and subjective factors to determine which state continues as a member after territorial changes.

The UN has generally decided whether a member’s status is one of continuity depending on whether the governmental structures of the predecessor state remain in place in the state which claims to be a continuator state and whether the majority of the territory and population remain with that state.

However, these factors are not conclusive and other factors can be taken into consideration such as whether any of the other emerging states agree to the continuator claim as well as the reaction of third states.

What could Ukraine achieve by making such an argument at the Council meeting?

“The Charter does allow membership to be suspended under Article 5 or expelled under Article 6, but under the Charter, that requires preventive/enforcement actions to have been taken and a recommendation from the UNSC,” Professor of International Relations at the University of Wollongong Australia Dr Phil Orchard told TRT World.