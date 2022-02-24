Russian President Vladimir Putin has met Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in Moscow amid high tensions between Moscow and Kiev.

A brief statement by the Kremlin said on Thursday that the two leaders discussed “the main aspects of bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on current regional topics, including developments in South Asia.”

Earlier in the day, Khan, who is in the Russian capital on a two-day visit, attended a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier by the Kremlin wall.

The meeting came hours after Putin announced a special military operation in Ukraine, drawing international condemnation and vows of tougher sanctions on Moscow.

Shahbaz Gill, Khan’s adviser on political communication, said the meeting lasted for nearly three hours.

The historic visit, first by a Pakistani prime minister in 23 years, is part of efforts to bury their cold-war rivalry and enter into a new era of cooperation.