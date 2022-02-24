TÜRKİYE
'US does not get to criticise Türkiye’s broadcast regulations'
Turkish Presidential Communications Director's response comes after the US expressed concerns over Türkiye’s media regulator urging three international broadcasters to apply for an online broadcasting license.
Türkiye's communications chief Fahrettin Altun said on Twitter, "Sovereignty and reciprocity are cornerstones of international relations." / AA
By Alican Tekingunduz
February 24, 2022

Turkish Radio and Television Supreme Council (RTUK) has urged three international broadcasters to apply for an online broadcasting license as the head of the Turkish Presidential Communications Director said "US does not get to criticise Türkiye’s regulations."

US State Department spokesperson Ned Price expressed "concern" on Twitter about RTUK's requirement, claiming that the decision to ask for licensing is "to expand government control over free press outlets by applying broadcasting requirements to Voice of America Turkish and other online outlets."

Türkiye's communications chief Fahrettin Altun said on Twitter, "Sovereignty and reciprocity are cornerstones of international relations."

"The US does not get to criticise Türkiye’s regulations whilst regulating the activities of foreign media organisations on American soil," he said. "The age of inequality in bilateral relations is over." 

'Technical requirement'

Previously, Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesperson Tanju Bilgic on Twitter said, "License application is not an obstacle for broadcasting, it is a mere technical requirement."

"TRT (Turkish Radio and Television Corporation) abides by relevant regulations for its activities in the US Is that censorship? We expect the same from Voice of America Turkish and others," Bilgic added.

READ MORE:Erdogan: Strong communication network needed against Islamophobia

In line with the new regulation, online content providers should obtain a new license and comply with RTUK’s guidelines to continue broadcasting in Türkiye.

Online streaming services Netflix and Amazon Prime Video obtained licenses in late 2020 by complying with new RTUK online broadcasting rules.

