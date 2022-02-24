Turkish Radio and Television Supreme Council (RTUK) has urged three international broadcasters to apply for an online broadcasting license as the head of the Turkish Presidential Communications Director said "US does not get to criticise Türkiye’s regulations."

US State Department spokesperson Ned Price expressed "concern" on Twitter about RTUK's requirement, claiming that the decision to ask for licensing is "to expand government control over free press outlets by applying broadcasting requirements to Voice of America Turkish and other online outlets."

Türkiye's communications chief Fahrettin Altun said on Twitter, "Sovereignty and reciprocity are cornerstones of international relations."

"The US does not get to criticise Türkiye’s regulations whilst regulating the activities of foreign media organisations on American soil," he said. "The age of inequality in bilateral relations is over."

'Technical requirement'