Russia’s military attack on Ukraine has spooked global stock markets and triggered a sharp spike in oil and gas prices at a time when many governments are already grappling with high inflation.

Brent crude, an important price benchmark, surged past $100 per barrel for the first time since 2014 as reports emerged that Russian troops have entered Ukraine and explosions were heard in different Ukrainian cities.

Brent was trading at around $70 in early December.

Natural gas is also on fire. The benchmark Dutch futures rose sharply on Thursday to $140 per megawatt-hour before coming down. Dutch gas futures were trading at around $87 earlier this week.

A steep price surge will add to the worries of consumers - especially in Europe - as they were already footing high energy bills.

Europe depends on Russia to meet one-third of its gas needs. However, there’s no indication as yet that Moscow has reduced gas supply to its European consumers, with Austrian petroleum giant OMV saying it’s getting the usual supply from Russia.

Russia uses a network of pipelines to export gas to Europe. One of the routes passes through Ukraine and there’s concern that it might be damaged if the fighting escalates.

The United States, United Kingdom and the European Union have imposed a new set of economic and financial sanctions on Russia - mostly targeting government officials and businesses close to the state.

The sanctions have so far spared Russia’s energy infrastructure, except for the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project which has been put on halt by the German government.

The $11 billion Nord Stream 2 pipeline was completed last year as a new route, which bypassed Ukraine, to supply Russian gas to the German market via the Baltic Sea. But the pipeline, which is opposed by the US, has not yet been used to make any deliveries.

Gazprom - Russia’s state-run oil and gas monopoly - derives a substantial chunk of its sales revenue from European consumers and any disruption in supply will curtail its financial contribution to official coffers.

Even if supplies from Russia, which is the world’s largest gas exporter, are not disrupted, the fear of a shortage can be enough to rattle the markets.