Eight members of polio vaccination teams working to eradicate the crippling virus in Afghanistan were killed in four separate attacks, the United Nations said.

"We are appalled by the brutality of these killings, across four separate locations," the UN said in a statement on Thursday.

"This senseless violence must stop immediately, and those responsible must be investigated and brought to justice. These attacks are a violation of international humanitarian law."

The Taliban said they had "received the news" of the incidents and were trying to get more information.

"Our policy is clear, we want to vaccinate and protect all the children in Afghanistan under the age of five," Javid Hajir, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Health, told AFP news agency.

The UN said one person was killed in Takhar province in the far north, and seven in neighbouring Kunduz province – including four in the provincial capital Kunduz city.

