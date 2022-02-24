In the Central African Republic, a 60-year-old man, Dieudonne, was hiding when the Seleka forces found him in a family compound nearby a displacement camp.

“My sons, look at me. I’m old and blind,” he begged the militants, who were much younger than him.

“I am old and blind. I was just on the way to the camp to look for food. Why kill me?” he asked. A witness says he was then immediately shot in the chest.

Dieudonne was among the older people who face a particular challenge surviving a military conflict.

A Human Rights Watch (HRW) report “No One is Spared”, said that older people can experience the same abuse during armed conflict and other large-scale violence as younger people. But in some circumstances, they face heightened risk due to their older age.

Research from 2013 to 2021 in 15 countries including Burkina Faso, Ethiopia, Syria, Israel, and the Occupied Palestinian territory, found that there was a pattern of abuse against the older population.

Both by the government armed forces and non-state armed groups, they have been unlawfully attacked and killed, subjected to summary executions, arbitrary arrests, and detention among other ill-treatment, the report said.

Fleeing the conflict is not an option for some

Another incident took place in South Sudan in 2015, when government soldiers and militias clashed in a village and civilians were left in a crossfire.

“The old men and women who couldn’t run were killed,” one older woman told HRW.

During hostilities, some older people have chosen not to leave their homes thinking they would be spared from the attacks. Some others couldn’t risk leaving behind all they had worked for their entire life or chose to stay because they were already suffering physically or emotionally from fleeing earlier attacks they’d witnessed.