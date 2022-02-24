As Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the launching of a "military operation" in Donbass in eastern Ukraine on Thursday morning, several reports of military convoys, missile strikes, explosions and people packing up their belongings in a bid to leave the sensitive areas started making rounds on the Internet.

While many journalists and regional experts urged media organisations to verify the visuals coming out of the region to avoid war mongering and escalating panic, here are some credible images portraying the current situation in the region.

Explosions hit the cities of Kharkiv, Kramatorsk, Mariupol, Mykolaiv and Odessa at 04:50 local time. Ukrainians woke up to the sounds of bombings.

Black smoke that can be seen below rose from a military airport in Chuguev near Kharkiv, plunging Ukraine's morning into alarming darkness.

The Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ordered defending Ukraine, calling all citizens who were ready to defend the country from Russian forces to come forward, saying Kiev would issue weapons to everyone who wants them.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian soldiers were seen getting into a military vehicle in Mariupol with worried faces as Zelenskyy declared martial law.

Ukrainians who had long braced for the possibility of a Russian operation were urged to stay home and not to panic, while citizens began to line up in front of ATMs and banks to withdraw money as the conflict expected to harshly damage the country’s vulnerable economy.

While multiple explosions took place in the following hours, civilians started to leave their houses, even cities within the sound of sirens and military jets.

Many were panicked at the escalation of hostilities, lamenting on not knowing where to go or what to do while blasts hit their houses.

In eastern Ukraine, mortar fires by the separatist-controlled Donetsk damaged the Ukrainian-controlled areas, while the local people were shaken by fear.