President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said Türkiye rejects Russian military intervention in Ukraine, calling it "unacceptable".

"We reject Russia's military operation," Erdogan said in a televised speech, calling it a "heavy blow to regional peace, tranquility, and stability".

Erdogan stated that Ankara would do its part to ensure safety of everyone living in Ukraine, especially its citizens, (Turkic) Tatar brothers, sisters.

Earlier on Thursday, President Erdogan also spoke on phone to his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Erdogan reiterated Ankara’s support for Ukraine’s struggle to protect its territorial integrity.

Russian President Putin announced a military intervention in Ukraine early on Thursday just days after recognising two separatist-held enclaves in eastern Ukraine, drawing widespread international condemnation and announcements of tougher sanctions on Moscow.

READ MORE:Military conflict will not benefit anyone, Erdogan tells Putin

'A grave violation of international law'